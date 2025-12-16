U.S. News Reveals the 2026 Best Vacations Rankings

World's Best Places to Visit and Best Places to Visit in the USA both have a new No. 1.



WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today released its annual rankings of the Best Vacations. The 2026 rankings highlight 18 regional destination categories to help travelers find the best place for their vacation.

The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in travelers' opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each vacation destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.

For the first time since 2018, Rome secured the top spot on the World's Best Places to Visit . Rome ranked highly based on its iconic restored landmarks, strong cultural significance and notable reader support, with 2026 offering improved conditions following the Jubilee-year crowd.

Grand Canyon National Park ranks as the top destination in the Best Places to Visit in the USA . As Arizona's signature natural landmark, the park is an unparalleled canvas for breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, rafting adventures and challenging hikes. Supporting this trend, U.S. national parks and mountainous destinations around the globe performed well in several categories this year, including Mount Fuji (No. 1 in Best Places to Visit in Asia ), Victoria Falls (No. 1 in Best Places to visit in Africa ) and Machu Picchu (No. 1 in Best Places to Visit in Central and South America ). Adventurous destinations are also claiming more spots on honeymoon and romance rankings.

Saint Lucia continues its three-year streak as the best post-wedding getaway, securing the No. 1 spot in the Best Honeymoon Destinations in the World ranking. This luxurious Caribbean island serves up the perfect blend of romance and adventure. The Aloha State also continues its long-held dominance in the romantic categories, with Kaua'i earning the title as the Best Honeymoon Destination in the USA and Maui topping the Best Romantic Getaways in the USA ranking.

Grand Teton National Park claimed the No. 1 spot for the Best Affordable Vacations in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao was named the Best Affordable Caribbean Vacation , offering travelers budget-friendly hotels and local dining. Across Europe, the Slovakian capital of Bratislava secured the No. 1 position for the Best Affordable European Vacations , charming visitors with its easily walkable Old Town and remarkably low costs.

"The 2026 Best Vacations rankings include familiar favorites but also capture the ongoing shift toward fresh, adventurous travel experiences," said Elizabeth Von Tersch , senior travel editor at U.S. News. "Travelers are increasingly seeking destinations with character, indicating a desire for cultural immersion and authentic charm, as seen by the Scottish Highlands, Quebec City and Bar Harbor all achieving top recognitions."

The regional rankings are part of the collective vacation rankings offerings from U.S. News, which include the best places to visit in various seasons and months, the best places to visit for families, the best beaches, and many best places to visit in state and country lists. Explore them all at travel.usnews.com/rankings .

