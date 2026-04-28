Oncura Health Expands in Orange County with Los Alamitos Clinic Ribbon Cutting on May 4

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncura Health, formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Los Alamitos clinic on Monday, May 4, 2026. The event marks another milestone in the organization's continued growth across Southern California.

The transition to Oncura Health reflects the organization's evolution into a modern, physician-led specialty care network, grounded in compassionate, evidence-based care. Services include hematology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, surgical coordination, infusion therapy and access to advanced treatments, including clinical trials.

The Los Alamitos clinic expands access to high-quality specialty care in Orange County, bringing comprehensive services closer to where patients live and receive care. Designed to support a multidisciplinary approach, the clinic connects physicians, care teams and resources to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience.

"This opening reflects our continued investment in Orange County and our commitment to meeting patients where they are," said Troy Simon, Chief Executive Officer of Oncura Health. "We are continuing to expand our network to provide high-quality, coordinated specialty care closer to home, while continuing to expand access to advanced treatment options."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include remarks from Oncura Health leadership, physicians and community partners, followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tours of the facility.

Event Details

What: Oncura Health Los Alamitos Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

When: Monday, May 4, 2026 @ 2 PM PST

Where: 4281 Katella Avenue, Suite 230, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Who: Oncura Health leadership and physicians, community leaders, partners, chamber members and invited guests

About Oncura Health

Oncura Health (formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network) is a physician-led specialty care network dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered services across hematology, oncology, gynecologic oncology and surgery. Through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach, Oncura Health provides specialty medical care, infusion therapy and access to innovative clinical trials across its growing network of community-based clinics.

Media Contacts

Art & Copy Group

Lorena Padilla

760.317.7911

[email protected]

Los Angeles Cancer Network (soon to be Oncura Health)

Jasmine Zamora

213.377.6825

www.lacancernetwork.com

SOURCE Oncura Health