One Call Launches Government Sector Offering

"One Call's established, proven model addresses the workers' compensation industry's biggest challenges and is a natural fit for the government sector," said Bob Zeccardi, chief business development officer at One Call. "With our innovative solutions already prevalent in the private sector, One Call developed a dedicated offering that supports our full suite of services to foster integration across the continuum of care for state and federal injured workers."

One Call Government Solutions provides dedicated resources with the necessary requirements and training to support state and government contracts. In addition to personnel investments, strategic investments, including HITRUST certification and physical security enhancements, will continue both internally and externally to achieve continued success in this sector. One Call also revised participation requirements to enhance credentialing standards for its nationwide provider network.

One Call's innovative solutions combine technology and services to help lower costs while getting patients the care they need, when they need it and where they need it. Their expansive network of providers, combined with a powerful operational platform and clinical expertise, will offer government agencies a holistic injury management solution for greater quality, improved service and faster appointment scheduling to deliver optimal outcomes.

For more information on One Call Government Solutions, please visit www.onecallgov.com.

ABOUT ONE CALL

One Call is a growing healthcare network management company and the nation's leading provider of specialized solutions to the workers' compensation industry. We are passionate innovators providing comprehensive solutions that deliver more efficient and cost-effective claims resolution through an expansive network of high quality providers. One Call has locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.onecallcm.com or follow One Call on Twitter @onecallcm.

