OnScent Launches Acerola Cherry Ferment™ Skincare Innovation at Cosmoprof Miami 2025

With the debut of Acerola Cherry Ferment™, OnScent has unlocked the nutritional benefits of this superfruit for topical applications with the power of a proprietary strain of Lactobacillus plantarum.

"Through initial presentations with leading brands, we've received significant interest on how Acerola Cherry Ferment™ can be the next generation natural skin and haircare ingredient," shared Achim Daub, CEO, OnScent.

Applications & Benefits Include:

Anti-Glycation Benefits: Inhibits glycation formation by 36% in 28 days.

Improves skin elasticity and enhances natural radiance. Rich in Antioxidants: Provides powerful protection against environmental stressors.

OnScent's Acerola Cherry Ferment™ meets the highest standards for eco-friendly beauty solutions. It is certified by ISO 16128, and confirmed as sustainable and vegan.

Cosmoprof 2025

Join the OnScent team at Cosmoprof 2025 at Booth 137. Discover the groundbreaking Acerola Cherry Ferment™ as OnScent's experts share insights into its benefits, applications, and potential for collaboration. Don't miss this opportunity to connect and explore this novel beauty innovation.

About OnScent

OnScent ( www.onscent.com ) is a Riverside Microcap Fund (RMCF) entity. OnScent designs and manufactures fragrances and natural cosmetic solutions for fine fragrance, personal care, air care, home care and commercially scented products. OnScent's ambition is to drive the fragrance industry forward through disruptive thinking, relentless innovation and creativity, and an unmatched focus on excellence in execution and customer success. For more information, visit www.onscent.com .

Media Contacts:

OnScent | Chris Fuentes, Chief Marketing Officer | E: [email protected] | T: 203.482.9209 O: 433 Hackensack Avenue, Suite 600, Hackensack, NJ 07601

SOURCE OnScent