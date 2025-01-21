OnScent Launches Acerola Cherry Ferment™ Skincare Innovation at Cosmoprof Miami 2025

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnScent to highlight its latest natural breakthrough for skin resilience, Acerola Cherry Ferment™, at Cosmoprof 2025, January 21-23, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

What is Acerola Cherry Ferment™?
The Acerola cherry is a tropical evergreen shrub that is native to the regions of the Western Hemisphere. Recognized as a superfruit, Acerola cherry is remarkably high in Vitamin C content, crucial for maintaining healthy and youthful skin.

With the debut of Acerola Cherry Ferment™, OnScent has unlocked the nutritional benefits of this superfruit for topical applications with the power of a proprietary strain of Lactobacillus plantarum.

"Through initial presentations with leading brands, we've received significant interest on how Acerola Cherry Ferment™ can be the next generation natural skin and haircare ingredient," shared Achim Daub, CEO, OnScent.

Applications & Benefits Include: 

  • Anti-Glycation Benefits: Inhibits glycation formation by 36% in 28 days.
  • Skin & Hair Care: Improves skin elasticity and enhances natural radiance.
  • Rich in Antioxidants: Provides powerful protection against environmental stressors.

OnScent's Acerola Cherry Ferment™ meets the highest standards for eco-friendly beauty solutions. It is certified by ISO 16128, and confirmed as sustainable and vegan.

Cosmoprof 2025
Join the OnScent team at Cosmoprof 2025 at Booth 137. Discover the groundbreaking Acerola Cherry Ferment™ as OnScent's experts share insights into its benefits, applications, and potential for collaboration. Don't miss this opportunity to connect and explore this novel beauty innovation.

About OnScent
OnScent (www.onscent.com) is a Riverside Microcap Fund (RMCF) entity. OnScent designs and manufactures fragrances and natural cosmetic solutions for fine fragrance, personal care, air care, home care and commercially scented products. OnScent's ambition is to drive the fragrance industry forward through disruptive thinking, relentless innovation and creativity, and an unmatched focus on excellence in execution and customer success. For more information, visit www.onscent.com.

Media Contacts:
OnScent | Chris Fuentes, Chief Marketing Officer | E: [email protected] | T: 203.482.9209 O: 433 Hackensack Avenue, Suite 600, Hackensack, NJ 07601

