Opening the First Flagship Store in Morocco, Yadea Officially Enters the North Africa Market

News provided by

Yadea

12 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, makes another giant step in its ever-increasing path of internationalization by announcing the opening of the first Yadea official flagship store in Morocco on September 22nd and 23rd. The store will be located in 110 avenue du 2 mars, Casablanca. To celebrate this, Yadea is holding a pre-launching event at Morocco Mall from September 8th to September 17th. 

Continue Reading
1
1

The transport sector accounts for around one-third of Morocco's total final energy consumption. At a time when the global transportation is in the process of transitioning to e-mobility, Morocco is trying to position itself as a future regional hub. Have been ranked global No.1 in annual sales of the industry for 6 consecutive years, Yadea is committed to developing the electric two-wheeler industry and generating a green commuting lifestyle by untiring pursuit of green technology, providing high-performance products and helping to set up the industry's standards. What Yadea can bring to Morocco is a new and fun green transportation solution especially for urban e-mobility.

Yadea's flagship-store in Casablanca will offer a wide range of high-performance products, including e-motorcycles, e-bicycles, e-scooters, and e-kick-scooters. "We believe e-mobility is the future and we are promised to provide the best products and services to our customers," said Richard Fan, the General Manager of Yadea French Company. "Through Yadea's products and green technology innovation, we are willing to contribute to Morocco's carbon-free mobility to combat climate change and resource depletion."

Behind this is the strength of Yadea. Yadea has developed 7 global production bases and provided premium products to 70 million global users. To develop technology, it owns 1 national industrial design center, 2 national CNAS laboratories, more than 1800 patents, and a professional R&D team of over 1000 personnel. Yadea pioneered the YADEA TTFAR Range Extender System, which opened the era of long battery life of the electric two-wheeler industry. For batteries, Yadea has technologies of graphene battery, lithium battery and sodium battery.

As an international brand, the first flagship-shop opened in Morocco symbolizes Yadea's official entering into the North-Africa market. The whole market is vital for Yadea's global development strategy. Yadea will keep putting efforts in the local development and offering a safe, comfortable, happy and green riding experience for the locals.

Contacts:
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207964/1.jpg

SOURCE Yadea

Also from this source

Continuing its Green Journey, Yadea Showcases with Exciting Electric Mobility Models at IFA 2023

Společnost Yadea se představila jako oficiální asijsko-pacifický podporovatel mistrovství světa ve fotbale žen 2023™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.