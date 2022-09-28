OpenSpace Welcomes QBS Software to Partner Network, Widening Access to 360° Construction Site Capture Across Europe

With site documentation, OpenSpace will provide visibility and efficiency to QBS' network throughout various industries

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in 360° jobsite capture and AI-powered analytics, shared that European software procurement platform QBS Software is joining its Partner Network. With more than 10,000 software publishers on its platform and expert customer service, QBS's reseller network will widen access to OpenSpace throughout the EMEA construction, banking, insurance, facilities management, and retail industries, improving onsite visibility and efficiency.

With OpenSpace Capture , builders or site managers can fully document their jobsite while walking the site as they normally would with a mobile device or an off-the-shelf, consumer 360° camera that can be attached to their hardhat. Once the video is uploaded to the cloud, OpenSpace's computer vision technology stitches images together and pins all the images to the floor plan, creating a trusted visual record of site status. Powered by the company's Vision Engine, the site image map is typically ready to view in about 15 minutes after upload. In a survey of OpenSpace's community and customers, it was found that on average 67% of customers reported saving thousands of dollars on project costs, while 74% saved multiple hours per week. Through this partnership, QBS will be able to expand its portfolio and enable its enterprise customers to benefit from these cost and time savings.

"Our focus is on providing innovative and top-of-the-line software that creates opportunities for our customers and partners. With OpenSpace we are able to bring an industry-leading solution in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) space," said Dave Stevinson, QBS Technology Group CEO. "With OpenSpace, we're able to bring an industry-leading and easy-to-use solution that improves coordination and efficiency of builders, project managers, owners, contractors, and sub-contractors throughout a wide variety of industries."

OpenSpace is used today on projects in 86 different countries around the world, and has seen growing momentum in the EMEA region recently, with a 300% year-over-year increase on-platform in 360° imagery capture. Regional customers include JLL, Skanska, VINCI, and Unispace, among others. With QBS joining the OpenSpace Partner Network, even more builders, owners, and property managers will have easy access to OpenSpace's site capture and analysis technology.

"Having worked with QBS Software for 20 years, I've experienced firsthand the amazing support that they provide to technology resellers," said OpenSpace's Head of Channel and Partnerships Andrea Brown. "We are thrilled to be partnering with QBS to bring OpenSpace to any project, regardless of the industry, and believe that with the breadth of the QBS partner base, we'll be able to bring this technology across all EMEA."

By having a historical visual record of the site, OpenSpace makes it easier for projects to stay on budget and on time , as well as enabling smoother remote collaboration among stakeholders. OpenSpace's technology can also mitigate risk , as the 360° image captures serve as a time machine that can be used to go back and view historical site status. In terms of project analysis, OpenSpace offers automated progress tracking technology, which measures the percent of work completed for key pathways like walls, mechanical, electrical, and more. Customers can also use the platform to create 3D scans of certain areas onsite, using LiDAR-powered iPhones and iPads.

About OpenSpace

Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is an AI technology company on a mission to bring new levels of transparency and efficiency to construction and real estate. With our platform, builders automatically capture a complete visual record of the construction site, providing a single source of truth that increases coordination, drives accountability, and simplifies dispute resolution. To date, our customers have used OpenSpace to capture more than ten billion square feet of imagery from active construction projects across thousands of sites in over eighty-six countries. Follow us on LinkedIn .

About QBS Technology Group

Established in 1987, QBS Technology Group (including QBS Software) provides a platform for software companies and channel partners to increase efficiency and achieve growth. With a focus on innovative software – covering the enterprise, cloud, and consumer markets – QBS Technology Group combines experience, specialist skills, local presence and trusted relationships.

Named in the London Stock Exchange 1000 companies to inspire Britain, the group is headquartered in London with 8 regional offices across Europe.

Learn more by visiting www.qbstechnology.com , www.qbssoftware.com , www.qbssoftware.de , www.qbssoftware.fr or www.qbssoftware.se , or follow us on LinkedIn .

