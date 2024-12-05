Ordr Identifies a Major Attack Surface Blind Spot in New Report: 42% of Assets Are Agentless and Unmanaged

Analysis Shows IoT, OT, and Agentless Assets Drive 64% of Mid-to-High Enterprise Risks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, today announced the release of its 2024 Rise of the Machines Report, a comprehensive examination of the escalating risks posed by unmanaged, agentless assets. This year's findings highlight the impact of IoT, OT, and other specialized systems that account for 42% of enterprise assets and 64% of mid- to high-level enterprise risks.

Agentless devices — often outside the reach of traditional IT and security tools — are expanding attack surfaces across industries. These unmanaged assets, including consumer devices, banned equipment, and business-critical systems, create compliance challenges and unmonitored pathways for breaches. 14% connect to both internal networks and the internet, while each communicates with an average of 6.2 others, amplifying the risk of lateral movement.

Examples of Shadow IoT include smart TVs, gaming consoles, fitness equipment, and vehicles, as well as banned devices from manufacturers in nations like China. These findings underscore the urgent need for visibility and control over unmanaged assets.

"Unmanaged and agentless devices represent one of the most urgent challenges in cybersecurity today," said Wes Wright, Chief Healthcare Officer at Ordr. "In my years of protecting large, complex healthcare organizations, I've seen firsthand how these blind spots can cripple even the best security strategies. This report provides a critical roadmap for enterprises across industries to gain visibility, reduce risk, and build resilience."

The Rise of the Machines Report 2024 includes key findings, an industry case study, and an actionable framework to help organizations secure their hyperconnected environments. From critical vulnerabilities in healthcare to compliance challenges in industrial IoT, the report provides insights into managing today's sprawling attack surface.

Key Findings at a Glance

Major Blind Spots: 42% of enterprise devices are unmanaged and agentless.

Agentless devices contribute to 64% of mid-to-high enterprise risks. Visible Attack Pathways: 14% of agentless devices connect to both the internet and internal networks.

Why This Matters

As organizations increase their reliance on hyperconnected devices, the risk landscape continues to evolve. The Rise of the Machines Report 2024 equips enterprises with the insights and strategies needed to:

Mitigate growing risks,

Prioritize vulnerabilities, and

Secure their networks in the face of escalating threats.

Download the Report and Learning More

The Rise of the Machines Report 2024 is now available for download. Get your copy and learn more about the latest trends in agentless devices and how they affect enterprise attack surface and exposure management.

Join Ordr Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Pandian Gnanaprakasam on LinkedIn Live as he discusses the report's findings with Hacker Valley Media on Dec. 12, 2024, at 10am PT/1pm ET

