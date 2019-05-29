Ordr Systems Control Engine App Now Available on Cortex by Palo Alto Networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in actionable AI for the hyper-connected enterprise, today announced the availability of the Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE) app on Cortex™ by Palo Alto Networks – the industry's only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. Building on Cortex allows partners to use normalized and stitched together data from customers' entire enterprises to build cloud-based apps that constantly deliver innovative cybersecurity capabilities to joint customers.

With the quantity and heterogeneity of network-connected devices expanding faster than they can be regulated and secured, more critical devices are left vulnerable to service disruption, data theft, compromise for ransom, or the potential to serve as a launchpad for other attacks. The most effective means to protect IoT and digital OT devices is through micro-segmentation and Zero Trust policy rules. The Ordr app on Cortex utilizes contextual data from Cortex Data Lake to discover, classify and group all devices connected to the network and dynamically generate Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewall security policy rules to deliver streamlined micro-segmentation.

"The hyper-connected enterprise has grown increasingly vulnerable from an access perspective, to the point that securing it requires visibility and control at a microscopic level," said Gnanaprakasam Pandian, Chief Product Officer at Ordr." The Ordr app on Cortex can passively discover every connected device with high-definition detail and without the use of agents. This is micro-segmentation at its most efficient, and it is the best way to allow devices to properly function while protecting them from insider or outsider attack."

"Cortex partners can leverage the vast amount of rich data available from across the enterprise to create AI-based innovations that provide more automated and accurate security outcomes to our joint customers," said Karan Gupta, SVP of Engineering for Cortex at Palo Alto Networks. "We're proud to welcome Ordr to our expanding ecosystem of developers building innovative apps."

Cortex is designed to radically simplify and significantly improve security outcomes. Deployed on a global, scalable public cloud platform, Cortex allows security teams to speed the analysis of massive data sets. Cortex is enabled by the Cortex Data Lake, where customers can securely and privately store and analyze large amounts of data normalized for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to find threats and orchestrate responses quickly.

The Ordr Systems Control Engine app is now available worldwide to customers on the Cortex hub.

About Ordr

Ordr is delivering the first actionable artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems control engine for the hyper-connected enterprise, providing complete visibility and exhaustive control over every class of connected device and system. The Ordr Systems Control Engine is purpose-built to fully map the device flow genome at massive scale, to continuously inspect, classify and baseline the behavior of every device. Ordr's architecture is unique in its ability to process enormous quantities of data in real-time, using sophisticated AI to deliver closed-loop security, automatically generating and implementing policies by integrating with existing multi-vendor network and security infrastructure. Founded November 2015, Ordr is headquartered in Santa Clara,CA.

