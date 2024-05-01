Orion Innovation Inks Key Deal with BNI Madagascar for Financial Services Modernization

Latest Agreement Highlights Orion's Commitment to Digital Transformation in Africa

EDISON, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, is excited to announce it has signed a deal with BNI Madagascar to revolutionize the bank's digital banking experience for their customers. As part of the agreement, Orion will implement Temenos' cloud-based core banking platform into BNI's operations, modernizing its product portfolio to bring customers personalized, digital-first banking solutions.

As the nation's premier banking network, BNI MADAGASCAR stands as a pivotal entity in the national banking sector with the most extensive network spread across all 23 regions of the country. As a leader in banking coverage, we also aim to transform the industry through an innovative and scalable digital ecosystem.

Alexandre Mey, CEO of BNI MADAGASCAR, states, "We are committed to reinforcing our leadership in the banking sector while steering the digital revolution in Madagascar. Our vision is to create an integrated banking ecosystem that not only meets the current market needs but also anticipates them."

Thibault Huvelle, Head of Digital at BNI MADAGASCAR, adds, "By advancing towards a comprehensive digital ecosystem, we are transforming every digital interaction into an exceptional customer experience. We work closely with cutting-edge external partners like Orion, to ensure that our solutions are advanced and tailored to the specific needs of the Malagasy market. It marks a new era for banking, where technology continually enriches the user experience."

BNI Madagascar, a banking and financial services corporation, is embarking on a digital modernization journey for both Small/Medium-sized enterprises and retail customers. Orion's suite of digital services and technology solutions will empower BNI to modernize legacy systems, design innovative products, and tap into new business opportunities. This deal marks a significant achievement for Orion in the region and reaffirms our commitment to investing in Africa's digital transformation journey, enabling a unified banking experience across various touchpoints, spanning online banking, mobile banking, and in-branch services.

"This is another deal that continues our success in Africa and the Middle East as we expand our services in the region," says Suchen Janjale, Orion's Head of Financial Services in Europe. "Our strong track record for providing banking transformations is what motivated BNI to select Orion as their trusted partner for their modernization efforts."

"This partnership with BNI is a testament to our dedication to revolutionizing digital banking experiences in Africa. Our comprehensive offerings around Temenos and our regional presence position us well to ensure a successful digital transformation journey for BNI. This milestone underscores our commitment to driving innovation and growth in Africa's financial landscape," said Anoop Gala, EVP & Orion's Global Head of Financial Services.

