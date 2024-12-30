Orthodontics Meets Disney: Smartee Clear Aligners Brings Magic to Smiles

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a leading innovator in the orthodontics industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Disney-licensed product - Smartee Ge Clear Aligner packages featuring Disney IP Mickey Mouse and Iron Man. These new aligners allow orthodontists to offer patients a personalized and enjoyable treatment experience.

Smartee Clear Aligners Disney-licensed Packages

Since 2021, Smartee has been proud to become an officially licensed manufacturer and distributor of clear aligners featuring Disney's iconic characters. This collaboration is a significant milestone, validating Smartee's commitment to product innovation, quality management, and a patient-centered approach. These values align with Disney's legacy of creativity, excellence, and joy, while also addressing the growing demand from orthodontic professionals for high-quality, engaging treatment options that appeal to their patients' interests and enhance the overall orthodontic experience.

The Disney licensed products span both children's and adult clear aligners, catering to a wide range of patient needs. Additionally, Smartee has developed a series of Disney-themed orthodontic accessories, including water flossers, aligner cases, and ultrasonic aligner cleaners, bringing joy and practicality into the orthodontic care routine. These products not only elevate the treatment experience but also reflect Disney's core value of happiness in every aspect of the user's daily life.

In 2024, as Disney celebrates its strategy of helping Chinese brands expand internationally, Smartee's partnership with Disney has grown beyond the Chinese mainland to new international markets, opening up new growth opportunities and strengthening the brand's global footprint. The Smartee Ge Clear Aligner packages, featuring Mickey Mouse and Iron Man, exemplify the brand's commitment to offer both patients and orthodontists exciting new options in the pursuit of beautiful, confident smiles.

About Smartee Denti-Technology:

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has four research & development centers and four manufacturing bases in China and Spain. By serving over 83,000 doctors in over 47 countries, Smartee has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults.

Learn more about Smartee at: https://smarteealigners.com/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588585/Smartee_Clear_Aligners_Disney_licensed_packages.mp4