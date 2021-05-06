OTC Markets Group Designates Keith Billotti of Seward & Kissel as an OTCQX Sponsor

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that Keith Billotti, Co-head of Seward & Kissel's Capital Markets and Corporate Securities Group, has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor representing companies in the United States and abroad, including in the Nordic region.

Keith Billotti, representing Seward & Kissel, is approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX Market. Seward & Kissel LLP, a leading U.S. law firm with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., has a particular expertise in the financial services, investment management, banking, and maritime industries.

"OTC Markets Group is delighted to welcome Keith Billotti and Seward & Kissel LLP to our community of qualified OTCQX sponsors," said Joe Coveney, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As foreign private issuers, especially those in the Nordic region, look to the OTCQX Market to improve their tradability among U.S. investors, it is important to engage leading U.S. capital markets advisors to provide professional insight on the guidelines set forth in our OTCQX Rules."

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Joe Coveney at [email protected].

About Seward & Kissel LLP

Seward & Kissel LLP, founded in 1890, is a leading U.S. law firm with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with particular expertise in the financial services, investment management, banking, and shipping industries. The Firm is well known for its representation of investment advisers and related investment funds, broker-dealers, major commercial banks, institutional investors, and transportation companies (particularly in the shipping area). Its practices primarily focus on corporate, M&A, securities, litigation (including white collar), restructuring/bankruptcy, real estate, regulatory, tax, employment, and ERISA for clients seeking legal expertise in these areas

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

