OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Offshore Wind AS to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aker Offshore Wind AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: AOW;OTCQX: AKOWF), an offshore wind developer headquartered in Norway, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aker Offshore Wind AS upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Aker Offshore Wind AS begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "AKOWF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Congratulations to Aker Offshore Wind, one of the first Euronext Growth Oslo listed companies to cross-trade on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Euronext Growth Oslo was recently approved as a qualified foreign exchange by OTC Markets Group, enabling companies listed on the market to utilize their local exchange disclosure to meet OTCQX qualifications and provide transparency for US investors. We are pleased to support Aker Offshore Wind as the global offshore wind company builds visibility and engages a wider investor base in the U.S."

"We are pleased to be able to offer U.S.-based investors with increased access to our shares through the OTCQX quotation," said Kristian Monsen Røkke, Chairman of Aker Offshore Wind. "With a global and expanding portfolio, including active projects in North America, there is significant interest among investors globally. The U.S. dollar denominated trading quotation obtained through the OTCQX is a further step we have taken to expand our presence and visibility is an important market for clean energy projects and investments."

Rose & Co. Capital Advisors, LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Aker Offshore Wind AS

Aker Offshore Wind strives to create a sustainable future. We are an offshore wind developer headquartered in Norway with primary focus on deeper waters, where floating installations are required. Aker Offshore Wind effectively deploys cost effective technologies from decades of offshore energy developments within the Aker group and through its ownership stake in Principle Power. With global operations, the current portfolio consists of development projects and prospects located in Asia, North America and Europe.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

