Over 1.5 MILLION Mobile Phones Cosmetically Graded for Resale by FutureDial's SMART Grade™ Robots

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the leading provider of automation software and robotics for the mobile device supply chain worldwide, announced today that its customers have used its SMART Grade™ robots to scan, cosmetically grade and value over 1.5 Million Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. Tier-1 wireless carriers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), trade-in/buyback companies and mobile phone refurbishment companies are utilizing FutureDial's SMART Grade™ robots worldwide to accurately grade mobile devices for resale. Projections estimate that threshold will reach 2 Million devices graded by the SMART Grade™ robots by year's-end.

Robotics Ensure Efficient, Repeatable, Accurate Grading of Mobile Devices for Resale

Each year, preowned Android smartphones and iPhones are processed through trade-in and buyback programs as part of the reverse logistics industry and the mobile device supply chain. The refurbishment industry is increasingly automating with robotics and software solutions that take the guesswork out of certifying the condition and functionality of handsets to determine resale value in secondary markets. Robots such as FutureDial's SMART Grade™ are taking on more of the burden of accurately inspecting and grading numerous phones that pass through processing centers around the world. "Our SMART Grade robots have been put to work in high volume environments at major carriers and other logistics customers, and now we celebrate this milestone of surpassing 1.5 Million devices being graded by our solution," notes Frank Harbist, FutureDial's President and CEO. "We are proud that clients trust our SMART Grade robot to offer consistent, repeatable grading across many different phone makes and models, providing a level of accuracy for resale values that makes a difference to their bottom line."