PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

Romana West drilling extends La Romana mineralization 150m to the west
Copper-tin grades increasing to the west
Investor webcast with CEO Tim Moody to discuss results will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time. Details at end of this release
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first six holes drilled at the Romana West target, testing extensions to the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain.
Mineralization remains wide open at depth and to the west
Drilling ongoing with results pending from six additional completed drill holes with visual copper and tin mineralization
Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 below. Drill hole assay results are summarized in Table 1 and collar details are presented in Table 2 below.
"Drilling at Romana West commenced within weeks of being granted surface access. Twelve of our planned 25 drill holes have been completed and assay results for the first six are very encouraging. Our drill program has been highly successful, confirming continuity of the copper-tin-silver mineralization 150 meters to the west of the La Romana discovery. The overall strike length of La Romana is now 1.35 kilometers and is still open, with step-out drilling continuing farther to the west. Results to date show the potential for grades to increase to the west," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global.
The Romana West mineralization occurs in two main layers, Zone B and Zone C, commencing directly below a thin cover of post mineral sediments. Sulphide mineralization was intersected in all holes at depths predicted from modelling of previous drilling and geology data. At shallow depths the primary sulphides, including chalcopyrite and pyrite, have been overprinted by supergene chalcocite and copper enrichment.
The assay results also include some of the highest tin grades reported in the Escacena project area, with assays up to 0.62% Sn. Coarse cassiterite was observed in both Zone B and Zone C. Importantly, cassiterite is the only tin mineral observed and is preferred for metallurgical extraction to produce a valuable tin concentrate. Processed tin is a key ingredient in electronics and solar panels and regularly trades at three-to-four times the value of processed copper.
The ongoing drill program aims to test the near-surface La Romana mineralization a further 350m along strike to the west.
Figure 1 – Gravity anomaly map showing the Romana West and La Romana targets, drill hole locations with selected results, and cross-section locations A-A' (Figure 2) and B-B' (Figure 3).
Figure 2 – Cross section 736010m East, A-A', showing selected assay results highlights and copper grade shells for new drill holes LRD161, LRD162 and LRD166, with mineralization commencing immediately beneath the post mineral cover to nearly 200m down-dip (to the north).
Figure 3 – Cross section 735900m East, B-B', showing selected highlights and copper grade shells for new drill holes LRD163, LRD164 and LRD165.
Table 1 – Romana West drill results summary
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
CuEq(1)
Cu
Sn
Ag
Au
Pb
Zn
True Thickness
m
m
m
%
%
%
g/t
g/t
ppm
ppm
(m)
LRD161
117.00
130.00
13.00
0.27
0.25
0.01
0.8
0.01
11
72
11.79
Including
126.00
130.00
4.00
0.49
0.46
0.01
1.6
0.01
19
85
3.63
and
150.00
162.00
12.00
0.36
0.28
0.03
1.1
0.01
7
70
10.9
Including
150.00
156.00
6.00
0.60
0.47
0.05
1.9
0.01
12
79
5.44
Including
152.00
153.00
1.00
1.61
1.23
0.14
4.0
0.01
21
87
0.91
LRD162
50.00
67.00
17.00
0.65
0.30
0.13
1.1
0.01
49
81
17.00
Including
52.00
58.00
6.00
1.24
0.47
0.29
1.5
0.01
19
75
6.00
and
95.00
109.15
14.15
0.27
0.18
0.03
0.6
0.02
10
64
14.15
Including
107.00
109.15
2.15
0.63
0.46
0.06
2.1
0.088
36
76
2.15
and
132.50
135.00
2.50
0.89
0.10
0.30
<0.5
0.01
42
58
2.50
Including
134.00
135.00
1.00
1.64
<0.01
0.62
<0.5
0.01
6
47
1.00
LRD163
30.35
32.00
1.65
0.86
0.76
0.03
3.7
<0.01
137
103
1.27
and
60.00
72.00
12.00
0.31
0.25
0.02
2.2
0.01
80
142
9.20
and
122.00
126.00
4.00
0.29
0.23
0.02
0.5
<0.01
3
50
3.07
LRD164
37.00
53.00
16.00
0.70
0.52
0.06
1.6
0.01
7
85
16.00
Including
43.00
47.00
4.00
0.93
0.68
0.09
1.8
0.01
2
91
4.00
Including
49.00
52.00
3.00
1.38
1.06
0.11
3.9
0.02
16
78
3.00
and
87.00
91.00
4.00
0.66
0.52
0.05
0.8
0.02
3
51
4.00
Including
88.00
89.00
1.00
1.59
1.42
0.06
2.0
0.05
8
50
1.00
LRD165
86.25
87.70
1.45
0.64
0.36
0.10
1.2
0.01
5
87
1.24
and
114.00
122.85
8.85
0.59
0.55
0.01
1.4
0.008
6
74
7.58
Including
119.00
122.85
3.85
1.08
1.04
0.013
2.7
0.013
10
80
3.3
Including
122.25
122.85
0.60
5.24
5.06
0.04
13.0
0.034
29
180
0.51
LRD166
7.50
22.00
14.50
0.75
0.36
0.15
1.2
0.012
25
129
13.30
including
17.00
22.00
5.00
1.06
0.48
0.21
1.5
0.018
27
131
4.6
and
72.00
73.20
1.20
1.19
1.04
0.06
1.7
0.024
11
48
1.10
1 Copper Equivalent = CuEq. CuEq is calculated using Cu, Sn, and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries of 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag are based on preliminary studies performed by Wardell Armstrong International and MinePro. The CuEq calculation assumes commodity prices of US$ 8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$ 23.72/oz Ag, corresponding to the three-year monthly price averages to July 2023. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]
Table 2 – Romana West drill hole collar information (6 holes, total
1,004.95m)
Hole ID
Easting 2
Northing 2
Azimuth (o)
Dip(o)
Depth (m)
LRD161
736025.3
4152813
195
-70
197.45
LRD162
735989.1
4152760
180
-50
182.05
LRD163
735921.6
4152767
180
-90
167.9
LRD164
735921.7
4152766
180
-50
140.35
LRD165
735895.7
4152851
156
-70
222.45
LRD166
736038.8
4152687
156
-55
94.75
2 Coordinate system. UTM29N ERTS89
Investor Call to Discuss Drill Results and Expanding La Romana
CEO Tim Moody will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the latest results at the Escacena Project. An open Q&A session will follow a short presentation.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Investors are encouraged to send questions or topics of interest in advance to [email protected] to be addressed following the presentation. A link to the webcast will be available on the Company's website at https://panglobalresources.com following the live broadcast.
About the Escacena Project
The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Romana North, Romana West, Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.
About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.
QA/QC Procedures
Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.
Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).
Qualified Persons
James Royall, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.
Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article