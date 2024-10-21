Paris Motor Show 2024 Concludes in Splendor: HONGQI Brings a Superior Choice for European Consumers

CHANGCHUN, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paris Motor Show 2024 concluded in spectacular fashion, marking an important milestone for the renowned Chinese luxury automotive brand, HONGQI. Making its debut at this prestigious event, HONGQI showcased several flagship products, including the HONGQI GUOYA luxury sedan, flagship E-HS9 electric SUV, and the new energy vehicles EH7 and EHS7, which were officially launched during the Paris Motor Show 2024.

HONGQI's exhibition booth at the Paris Motor Show 2024 exuded elegance and a futuristic vibe, with each model emphasizing the perfect combination of luxury and performance. The launch of the EH7 and EHS7 was one of the major highlights of the event. The EH7 is a premium all-electric sedan, while the EHS7 is a powerful electric SUV, both of which captured the attention of attendees and international media alike. Notably, HONGQI showcased a special collaboration with SCABAL, a globally renowned European fabric manufacturer. The collaboration was driven by their shared dedication to technical excellence and luxury aesthetics, resulting in unique co-branded items crafted from SCABAL's premium fabrics, providing visitors with an exceptional experience.

The test drive experiences offered at the event received enthusiastic feedback. Both the EH7 and EHS7, built on HONGQI's latest electric vehicle platform, were particularly praised for their responsive steering, smooth acceleration, and refined driving comfort. The dynamic driving capabilities of these models were further enhanced by their technologically advanced interiors. Both the EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with cutting-edge driver assistance systems and infotainment features, combined with premium interior materials to create an upscale, comfortable environment while delivering an exceptional driving experience.

During the Paris Motor Show 2024, HONGQI was awarded the Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA) certificate by TÜV Rheinland, officially confirming that the HONGQI EH7 meets the stringent safety and regulatory standards required for the European Union market. This certification marks an important milestone, underscoring HONGQI's commitment to high safety standards and innovative automotive technologies.

Looking ahead, HONGQI plans to introduce 10 new models in Europe over the next five years, tailored to meet the needs of European and global consumers seeking high-quality, intelligent, and eco-friendly vehicles. With its successful debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024, HONGQI is well-positioned to enhance its influence in the European market, reflecting its long-term dedication to providing luxury, innovation, and sustainable mobility solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535607/image_5028817_23073408.jpg