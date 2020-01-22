Parks Associates: 10% of consumers installed variable-speed pool pumps or solar panels in 2019, a 66% increase over 2018

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows 10% of US broadband households report extreme energy-saving measures, by installing solar panels or a variable-speed pool pump, an increase of 66% from 2018 to 2019. Over that same time, 40% made home improvements to save energy, a 14% increase. Parks Associates will host its eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit, February 17-19, in Austin, Texas, to examine opportunities for energy providers to convert consumer interest in energy services into actual purchases, including the role of DIY solutions and other innovations to drive broader consumer adoption of energy management.

Parks Associates: Energy-Saving Action Segments

Event sponsors include FLO, Rapid Response Monitoring, AutoGrid, Bidgely, Copper Labs, Everise, Zen Ecosystems, Alarm.com, Sprosty Network, Austin Energy, and Inspire.

"Consumers are making home improvements to save energy and installing energy-saving solutions to reduce energy consumption," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We have also seen an increase across the board of high familiarity with energy programs, indicating that marketing and new initiatives are having an impact on consumer choices for energy-saving solutions in the home."

Parks Associates will host a pre-show workshop, "Trends and Opportunities in Residential Energy Management," featuring detailed findings from Parks Associates' consumer and industry studies on the smart home, IoT, and energy management markets.

Smart Energy Summit features the following keynotes:

Rob Davis , GM, Intrusion , Johnson Controls

Abhay Gupta , Founder & CEO, Bidgely

Debbie Kimberly , VP, Customer Energy Solutions & Corporate Communications, Austin Energy

Brad Russell , Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates

Speakers

Eric Arnold , Residential Energy Efficiency Program Implementation Manager, Georgia Power

Rand Bailin , Partner, Sprosty Network

Justin Berghoff , Director, Business Development & Product Management, Leviton

Shawn Berry , VP Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

Stacey Butler , Director, Security by Reliant, Reliant Home Services, and NRG Go, Reliant Energy

Ron Chebra , VP, Grid Modernization, EnerNex

Eric Danziger , CRO, Innowatts

Remi Demerle , Director, Vertical Marketing for Utilities, Semtech

Jeff Dion , Project Line Manager, AddÉnergie

Dan Forman , CEO, Copper Labs

Joel Gamoran , Director, Product Operations, Arcadia Power

Marshall Gobuty , Founder & President, Pearl Homes

Daan Goossens , VP, Growth, Mysa Smart Thermostats

Sweta Hari , Director, Product Management, Lennox International

Reed Hinkel, Sr. Manager, PSA Certified, Arm / PSA Certified

Joe Jankosky , Global Director, Utilities and IoT, Intel

Adam Justice , Founder and CEO, ConnectSense

Rahul Kar , VP, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid Systems

Christopher Keefe , Director - Product Management, Schneider Electric

Håkan Ludvigson, CEO & Founder, Eliq

Emmanuel Maçon-Dauxerre, VP Global Accounts & Projects, Telit

Troy Martin , COO, Swytch-X

James Mater , GM, Smart Grid, QualityLogic

Troy Morgan , CEO & Founder, PanTech Design

Anne Arquit Niederberger , VP Market Development, Enervee

Wannie Park , VP Corporate and Business Development, Inspire

Rakshith Halevoor Prabhachand, Product Manager, IBM

Daniel Roesler , Co-founder & CTO, UtilityAPI

Phil Scarbro , VP, EFI

Paul Schueller , Founder & CEO, Franklin Energy

Jayesh Shah , Head, Digital and Marketing Strategy, Direct Energy

Emilie Stone , Director, Product, Uplight

Michael Wenzlaff, Sr. Program Manager, Electric Vehicles, BC Hydro

Steve Wheat, Sr. Program Manager, Grid Services, Sunrun

Paul Williams , GM Product Management & Growth, GE Lighting

To request research, contact Elizabeth Parks, 232860@email4pr.com , 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. www.ses2020.com

