Parks Associates: 12% of UK Broadband Households Bought a Smart Home Device in the Past 12 Months; 27% Report High Intentions to Buy at Least One in the Next 12 Months
CONNECTIONS™ Europe features executive insights on smart home and security, with keynotes from Orange, CUJO AI, SnapAV, and Deutsche Telekom
Nov 14, 2019, 08:41 ET
DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home, 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel in the Netherlands.
Conference sponsors include Alarm.com, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, MMB Networks, Plume, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, Verimatrix, Wi-Charge, and Yale.
- Jean-Pierre Combe, Director Smart Home Innovation, Orange
- Santeri Kangas, CTO, CUJO AI
- Charlie Kindel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV
- Thomas Rockmann, VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG
- Edwin Aartman, Sales Manager Benelux, Germany & Austria, Netatmo
- Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures
- Anton Arts, Managing Partner, SET Ventures
- Avi Barel, Director Business Development, ULE Alliance
- Paul Berney, CMO, Anthropos Digital Care
- Victor Berrios, Director, Connected Home IoT Products, Universal Electronics
- Yuval Boger, CMO, Wi-Charge
- Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Commscope
- Aurelien Couderc, International Business Development Manager - Smart Home & Utilities, Allianz Partners
- Matthieu de Broca, International Business Development Director, Overkiz, a subsidiary of the Somfy Group
- Bas Driessen, Founder/Owner, Omnimatic BV
- Ralf Elias, VP, IoT/Global Business Development & Partnerships, Samsung
- Stephen Eyre, VP Calix Partner Ecosystem, Calix
- Karen Faughnan, Senior Manager - Consumer Propositions, On Demand Content & GTM, Virgin Media
- Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
- Raffaele Flora, Strategic Planning Leader - EMEIA, Allegion
- Tom Gaffney, Principal Consultant, F-Secure
- Stephen Goldstein, SVP, Business Development & Partnerships, Cirrent
- Bernd Grohmann, EVP, eQ-3
- Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
- Mitch Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance
- Oskar Lampel, Partner Manager, Skyresponse AB
- Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director EMEA, Eagle Eye Networks
- Håkan Ludvigson, CEO, Eliq
- Mark Lufkin, Chief Commercial Officer, Wondrwall
- John Maguire, Chief Product Officer, Sweepr
- Daniel Moneta, Co-Founder, CMO & EVP Corporate Development, MMB Networks
- Mario Moura, Managing Director EMEA, Resideo
- Arjen Noorbergen, Founder and CEO, Olisto
- Steve Oetegenn, COO, Verimatrix
- Hans Overgaard, Managing Partner, Danalock
- Jim Phillipoff, Head, Business Development, Media & Entertainment, Irdeto
- Larry Poon, Co-founder and COO, IMONT Technologies Limited
- Alex Qi, Co-Founder & CEO, Mercku Inc.
- Gweltas Radenac, IoT Program Director, Groupe HBF
- David Rimmer, Director Business Development - Europe, Alarm.com
- Niall Robinson, VP, Business Development, Plume
- David Ross-Lindholm, Product Manager Smart Residential, Yale EMEA, ASSA ABLOY Group
- Kimmo Ruotoistenmäki, CEO, Cozify Oy
- Nick Rutter, Chief Product Officer, FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC
- Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROC-Connect, Inc.
- Prashanth Shetty, CMO, Ayla Networks
- Susan Silveira, Director, Business Development, Wi-Fi Alliance
- David Smart, Business Development Director, EMEA, Roost Labs
- Razvan Todor, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender
- John Valiton, CEO, Reemo Health
- Joep van Eijden, European Smart Home Business Development Director, Silicon Labs
- Tom Veli, Professional Services Manager, PassivSystems
- Bart Vercammen, EVP and GM, Software Product Line, AirTies Wireless Networks
- David Vigor, Business Development, Yonomi
- Gabriel Wetzel, CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH
- Stefan Witkamp, Founder & Commercial Director, Athom, creators of Homey
- Brecht Wyseur, Kudelski IoT Security, Kudelksi Group
- Rafi Zauer, Head, Marketing, Essence
Registration is open; media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 229207@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.
About CONNECTIONS™ Europe
CONNECTIONS™ Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services. http://www.connectionseurope.com
Media Contact:
Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
229207@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article