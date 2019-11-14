Parks Associates: 12% of UK Broadband Households Bought a Smart Home Device in the Past 12 Months; 27% Report High Intentions to Buy at Least One in the Next 12 Months

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home, 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel in the Netherlands.

Conference sponsors include Alarm.com, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, MMB Networks, Plume, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, Verimatrix, Wi-Charge, and Yale.

Keynotes:

Jean-Pierre Combe , Director Smart Home Innovation, Orange

, Director Smart Home Innovation, Santeri Kangas , CTO, CUJO AI

, CTO, Charlie Kindel , Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV

, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Thomas Rockmann , VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG

Speakers:

Edwin Aartman , Sales Manager Benelux, Germany & Austria , Netatmo

, Sales Manager Benelux, & , Samir Ahmad , Investment Manager, KPN Ventures

, Investment Manager, Anton Arts , Managing Partner, SET Ventures

, Managing Partner, Avi Barel , Director Business Development, ULE Alliance

, Director Business Development, Paul Berney , CMO, Anthropos Digital Care

, CMO, Victor Berrios , Director, Connected Home IoT Products, Universal Electronics

, Director, Connected Home IoT Products, Yuval Boger , CMO, Wi-Charge

, CMO, Cornel Ciocirlan , CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Commscope

, CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Aurelien Couderc , International Business Development Manager - Smart Home & Utilities, Allianz Partners

, International Business Development Manager - Smart Home & Utilities, Matthieu de Broca, International Business Development Director, Overkiz, a subsidiary of the Somfy Group

Bas Driessen , Founder/Owner, Omnimatic BV

, Founder/Owner, Ralf Elias , VP, IoT/Global Business Development & Partnerships, Samsung

, VP, IoT/Global Business Development & Partnerships, Stephen Eyre , VP Calix Partner Ecosystem, Calix

, VP Calix Partner Ecosystem, Karen Faughnan , Senior Manager - Consumer Propositions, On Demand Content & GTM, Virgin Media

, Senior Manager - Consumer Propositions, On Demand Content & GTM, Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Raffaele Flora , Strategic Planning Leader - EMEIA, Allegion

, Strategic Planning Leader - EMEIA, Tom Gaffney , Principal Consultant, F-Secure

, Principal Consultant, Stephen Goldstein , SVP, Business Development & Partnerships, Cirrent

, SVP, Business Development & Partnerships, Bernd Grohmann , EVP, eQ-3

, EVP, Arsham Hatambeiki , SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

, SVP Product & Technology, Mitch Klein , Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance

, Executive Director, Oskar Lampel , Partner Manager, Skyresponse AB

, Partner Manager, Rishi Lodhia , Managing Director EMEA, Eagle Eye Networks

, Managing Director EMEA, Håkan Ludvigson, CEO, Eliq

Mark Lufkin , Chief Commercial Officer, Wondrwall

, Chief Commercial Officer, John Maguire , Chief Product Officer, Sweepr

, Chief Product Officer, Daniel Moneta , Co-Founder, CMO & EVP Corporate Development, MMB Networks

, Co-Founder, CMO & EVP Corporate Development, Mario Moura , Managing Director EMEA, Resideo

, Managing Director EMEA, Arjen Noorbergen , Founder and CEO, Olisto

, Founder and CEO, Steve Oetegenn, COO, Verimatrix

Hans Overgaard , Managing Partner, Danalock

, Managing Partner, Jim Phillipoff , Head, Business Development, Media & Entertainment, Irdeto

, Head, Business Development, Media & Entertainment, Larry Poon , Co-founder and COO, IMONT Technologies Limited

, Co-founder and COO, Alex Qi, Co-Founder & CEO, Mercku Inc.

Gweltas Radenac, IoT Program Director, Groupe HBF

David Rimmer , Director Business Development - Europe , Alarm.com

, Director Business Development - , Niall Robinson , VP, Business Development, Plume

, VP, Business Development, David Ross-Lindholm , Product Manager Smart Residential, Yale EMEA, ASSA ABLOY Group

, Product Manager Smart Residential, Kimmo Ruotoistenmäki, CEO, Cozify Oy

Nick Rutter , Chief Product Officer, FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC

, Chief Product Officer, Marcus Scheiber , CEO, ROC-Connect, Inc.

, CEO, Prashanth Shetty , CMO, Ayla Networks

, CMO, Susan Silveira , Director, Business Development, Wi- Fi Alliance

, Director, Business Development, David Smart , Business Development Director, EMEA, Roost Labs

, Business Development Director, EMEA, Razvan Todor , Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender

, Director, Connected Home Security, John Valiton , CEO, Reemo Health

, CEO, Joep van Eijden, European Smart Home Business Development Director, Silicon Labs

Tom Veli , Professional Services Manager, PassivSystems

, Professional Services Manager, Bart Vercammen , EVP and GM, Software Product Line, AirTies Wireless Networks

, EVP and GM, Software Product Line, David Vigor , Business Development, Yonomi

, Business Development, Gabriel Wetzel , CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH

, CEO, Stefan Witkamp , Founder & Commercial Director, Athom, creators of Homey

, Founder & Commercial Director, Brecht Wyseur, Kudelski IoT Security, Kudelksi Group

Rafi Zauer, Head, Marketing, Essence

Registration is open; media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 229207@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS™ Europe

CONNECTIONS™ Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services. http://www.connectionseurope.com

