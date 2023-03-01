Parks Associates: 12% of US Internet Households with More Than 2,000 Sq. Ft. Plan to Buy Solar Panels in the Next Year

Alarm.com roundtable addresses the role of energy management solutions, driven by solar and storage, in forming the next generation of services in the connected home

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research finds seven percent of US internet households own solar panels and five percent own an electric vehicle. Seven percent of US internet households plan to purchase solar photo voltaic (PV) panels in the next year, including 12% of households with more than 2,000 square feet. The international research firm will host Energizing a Smart Home: Solar and Security, a virtual roundtable sponsored by Alarm.com, on March 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM CT, as part of the CONNECTIONS virtual event services.

Parks Associates: Ownership of Major Home Energy Equipment

"Consumers expect technology everywhere in their daily lives and are looking for help to better understand how to be more energy efficient in the home," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "A household can realize multiple benefits by integrating solar solutions with other smart home and security systems. This will be a great session highlighting new demand for energy services and future integration of energy and security in the home."

"Solar is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the US energy industry, and last summer, Alarm.com began offering an integrated solar monitoring solution," said Shawn Barry, Vice President of Strategic Sales at Alarm.com. "We want to offer tools and resources for our service providers' customers that desire sustainable energy solutions, so they are empowered to make smarter decisions."

Energizing a Smarter Home: Solar and Security speakers will discuss strategies that integrate solar, security, and smart home and how this combination can lower attrition, deliver short- and long-term energy savings, and keep consumers engaged with positive experiences among all home systems. This roundtable features the following industry leaders:

Brendan Armstrong , Controller, Trinity Wiring & Security Solutions

, Controller, & Security Solutions Shawn Barry , VP Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, VP Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Clint Cushing , CEO, Nomo Hub

, CEO, Nomo Hub Jason Dudley , Director, Product Development and Implementation, GreenMarbles

, Director, Product Development and Implementation, GreenMarbles Eamonn Urey , Product Manager, Salt River Project

Register online for this session

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 27th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 23-25, 2023, and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2023. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

SOURCE Parks Associates