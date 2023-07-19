Parks Associates: 13% of US internet households have a smart light bulb and 6% have a smart lighting control system

Consumers want smart products that are interoperable and help them conserve energy

DALLAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows that 13% of US internet households have a smart light bulb and 6% have a smart lighting control system. The new study, Smart Lighting Market Assessment, examines the drivers and barriers, major players, and innovations in the smart lighting category.

Parks Associates: Smart Energy, Power Device Ownership

The research firm reports consumers want smart products to help them conserve energy and to have the products work with other smart home devices. In 2022, more consumers reported that their energy consumption is too high and that they are actively working to reduce energy consumption in their home. Forty percent of consumers say they would like to use less energy but don't know how or don't want to make too much effort to do so.

In addition, demand for all smart lighting device features has increased over the past three years, and desire for smart lighting products to work with other smart home devices has quadrupled.

"Almost one-third of smart lighting purchase intenders or system owners indicate that interoperability is an important factor in making the purchase," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Commonly, the consumer has the job of integrating lighting controls and scenes through applications and assistants – and it's often painful. Matter, a new industry standard, promises to make integrations easier, but OEMs and retailers need to invest more marketing dollars to educate consumers on the Matter certification for it to impact purchasing decisions."

This Smart Product Market Assessment identifies key and emerging players in the residential smart lighting market with consumer adoption and purchase trends over five years, including use cases, control preferences, and top purchase channels. It includes five-year forecasts of unit sales and revenues for smart lights, smart plugs, and smart switches.

