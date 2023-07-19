Parks Associates: 13% of US internet households have a smart light bulb and 6% have a smart lighting control system

Parks Associates

19 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

Consumers want smart products that are interoperable and help them conserve energy

DALLAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows that 13% of US internet households have a smart light bulb and 6% have a smart lighting control system. The new study, Smart Lighting Market Assessment, examines the drivers and barriers, major players, and innovations in the smart lighting category.

The research firm reports consumers want smart products to help them conserve energy and to have the products work with other smart home devices. In 2022, more consumers reported that their energy consumption is too high and that they are actively working to reduce energy consumption in their home. Forty percent of consumers say they would like to use less energy but don't know how or don't want to make too much effort to do so.

In addition, demand for all smart lighting device features has increased over the past three years, and desire for smart lighting products to work with other smart home devices has quadrupled.

"Almost one-third of smart lighting purchase intenders or system owners indicate that interoperability is an important factor in making the purchase," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Commonly, the consumer has the job of integrating lighting controls and scenes through applications and assistants – and it's often painful. Matter, a new industry standard, promises to make integrations easier, but OEMs and retailers need to invest more marketing dollars to educate consumers on the Matter certification for it to impact purchasing decisions."

This Smart Product Market Assessment identifies key and emerging players in the residential smart lighting market with consumer adoption and purchase trends over five years, including use cases, control preferences, and top purchase channels. It includes five-year forecasts of unit sales and revenues for smart lights, smart plugs, and smart switches.

Parks Associates will host two virtual sessions tomorrow focused on new connected solutions and consumer experiences:

  • The Smart Spaces session "PropTech Market Evolution: Senior Living," July 20 at 11 AM CT, features speakers from the Council on Aging, iN2L + LifeLoop, Movement Interactive, the National Institute on Aging, Thrive Center, and Zemplee.
  • The CONNECTIONS™ session "New Era of Home Services," July 20 at 2 PM CT, features speakers from Bitdefender, Google, Shipshape AI, and Spintly.

For more information on Smart Lighting Market Assessment, contact [email protected]. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parks Associates

