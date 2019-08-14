Parks Associates: 15% of US Broadband Households Have a Connected Fitness Tracker and 11% Have a Smart Watch

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds 15% of US broadband households have a connected pedometer/fitness tracker, 11% have a smart watch, and 5% have a connected sleep-quality monitor. Parks Associates will examine growing consumer interest in connected health and wellness/fitness solutions at the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California.

Parks Associates: Adoption of Connected Wellness/Fitness Devices

Connected Health Summit brings together industry experts to address future opportunities for home service providers, builders, and care agencies, with key sessions including "IoT Integration: Effective Connected Health Partnerships"; "Senior Tech Channels: Home Service Providers, Builders, Care Agencies"; and "Investing in the Future of Connected Health."

Session speakers:

Edmond Banayan , Chairman, LAVA Healthcare, Los Angeles Venture Association

, Chairman, LAVA Healthcare, Los Angeles Venture Association Dr. Renee Dua , Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Heal

, Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Heal Jennifer Fraser , Director, User Experience, Macadamian

, Director, User Experience, Macadamian John Gardner , Venture Partner, NGP Capital

, Venture Partner, NGP Capital Jim Hunter , CTO, Delos

, CTO, Delos Alyssa Jaffee , VP, 7wire Ventures

, VP, 7wire Ventures Thomas Kluz , Head, Global Healthcare Investing, Qualcomm Ventures

, Head, Global Healthcare Investing, Qualcomm Ventures Kevin Kraus , Director Technology, ASSA ABLOY/ Yale / August Locks

, Director Technology, ASSA ABLOY/ / Laura Mitchell , CEO, GrandCare Systems

, CEO, GrandCare Systems Cyril Philip , Principal, Providence Ventures

, Principal, Providence Ventures Kian Saneii, CEO, Independa

Dev Singh, CEO, ViKi Health AI

"Healthcare's future will be characterized by greater empowerment and choice. Mobile devices will increasingly become the centerpiece of smart ecosystems to coordinate care and manage health," said Edmond Banayan, Chairman, LAVA Healthcare, Los Angeles Venture Association.

"Heal is building the technology that will bring patients and doctors closer together, at a time when rising costs and lower access to care is driving them further apart," said Dr. Renee Dua, Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Heal.

"Ease of use is critical for any kind of solution to assist caregivers," said Jennifer Fraser, Director User Experience, Macadamian. "They are already carrying a heavy burden, and time is critical to them. If it is a system they will be required to interact with, the quality of support for them to use it is critical to the successful use of the product, otherwise they simply will not use it."

"The adoption of technology is becoming a critical component of caregiving from family caregivers to professional care organizations," said Laura Mitchell, CEO, GrandCare. "The number of individuals needing care is surpassing those able to provide it, providing a huge gap in care. Caregiving organizations will use technology to amplify their caregivers, reduce costly windshield time, and offer more proactive and predictive care."

"Independa is a proud, long-time sponsor of the Connected Health Summit, and I'm very pleased to once again be presenting at this prestigious gathering of industry technology, solution, and thought leaders," said Kian Saneii, CEO, Independa. "At this Summit, Parks Associates provides value and insights right at the convergence of the multiple industries, technologies, and standards needed to deliver on the Consumerization of Healthcare, which is very different and much more impactful to healthcare and our society at large, than the medicalization of the consumer. Bringing retail to healthcare, and vice versa, is where our system is evolving … and not a moment too soon!"

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 219934@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Media Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

219934@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates