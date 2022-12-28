Parks Associates: 17th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES Addresses Role of Security and Safety Driving Next Generation of Connected Home Services

Nearly one-third of households with security add devices to their system after installation

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers for its 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, including executives from LG Electronics, Essence USA, Georgia Power, Electronic Caregiver, and more. The research firm's latest data shows that nearly one-third of households with a security system add devices to their system after installation.

CONNECTIONS Summit

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Johnson Controls, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Alarm.com, Electronic Caregiver, Homebase, Ivani, Nice, and Rapid Response Monitoring, brings together leading executives from smart home, connected health, privacy and security, value-added services, and home security industries.

"Growth in the connected home is being driven by new applications and services as a result of integration of various ecosystems," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Our sessions will address how technology is value in the home for traditional and new products."

Speakers:

Moderators

