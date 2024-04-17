Parks Associates: 18% of US Households Have Six Or More Smart Home Devices

28th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference features Vivint, Imperial Capital, ADT, Cox, Amazon, EPB, Verizon, GVTC Communications, and Sonos

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' Smart Home Dashboard, quarterly consumer research featuring surveys of 8,000 and 10,000 US internet households, finds 45% of US internet households have at least one smart home device and 18% have six or more smart home devices. The research firm will feature its latest consumer and industry research on the smart home, security, energy, access control, monitoring, and broadband markets at the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, featuring keynote speakers from Vivint, Imperial Capital, EPB, Verizon, GVTC, RapidSOS, and Alarm.com.

"Heading into 2024, the profile of the smart home adopter looks different than in the earlier years of the market," said Jennifer Kent, VP Research, Parks Associates. "Mainstream households with 1-5 devices now outnumber the smart home-enthusiast households with 6+ devices. This shift in the average smart home consumer requires companies to adjust the marketing, sales, and support strategies for their products, to better align with the needs and demands of this middle market."

CONNECTIONS™ features a pre-show research workshop featuring a special Speed Networking event, plus sessions featuring Parks Associates' research data and insights and interactive discussions with industry players:

State of The Connected Home

Building Profitable Business Models

Role of Energy in the Connected Home

Home Security: Market Expansion

Broadband and Value-Added Services

Fireside Chat: Consumer Demand for Connectivity and Services

The Future of Connected Homes and the Expanding Markets

"A wide variety of players compete in the smart home," Kent said. "Companies are building out their ecosystems to maximize their sales potential and provide a better, more integrated experience to end users. This makes the platform that much more important as a center point for control of the connected home."

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Schlage; Calix; bluesalve partners; Midea America; Cognitive Systems; RSPNDR; Savant; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Origin; Moen; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

CONNECTIONS™ features educational sessions focused on the next generation of home services, new revenue strategies, the role of AI in the smart home, insurance partnerships and risk reduction, and the role of interoperability.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is hosted May 7-9, 2024, in Plano, Texas, and brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in person conference sessions. Parks Associates analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

