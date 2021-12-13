Parks Associates: 19% of all Broadband Households now have a vMVPD Service

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest Video Services Dashboard reports that 19% of US broadband households have a vMVPD service, which is an online pay-TV service that offer bundles of live channels via third-party connected devices. The international research firm will feature its latest research during its upcoming fourth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, sponsored by Everise, Comcast Technology Solutions, Symphony MediaAI, Deltatre, Brightcove, Future Today, Bitmovin, and Metrological.

Two sessions on December 14 are "Shift to Hybrid Business Models" and "The Age of Video Aggregation," Sponsored by Comcast Technology Solutions.

"Successful companies offer what consumers want: choice, control, convenience - but in innovative new ways; via multiple payment options and business models on ubiquitous devices and stellar customer service. Bottom line: methodology changes; great service does not," Hurwitz said.

"As a service provider, you have to be a super-aggregator," Jentz said. "Viewers today expect to access all their content, including their favorite apps, all in one place, in a unified experience. I am excited to share how 3SS has helped operators around the world to deliver truly aggregated entertainment, creating great experiences for subscribers to seamlessly enjoy on all their devices and screens."

"Parks Associates navigates the vibrant and dynamic intersection of traditional TV services and the OTT disruption," Lantz said. "Future of Video is one of the best ones on the market for everyone who's looking for a deeper analysis of the market dynamics."

"We're excited to join fellow industry leaders at Future of Video, as we discuss the shift to hybrid business models and how OTT services can drive recurring and transactional revenue in an incredibly competitive and evolving marketplace," Kruyff said.

"Ad-supported streaming is on the rise, and with subscriber churn on the rise, we will continue to see streaming services increasingly move to hybrid revenue models. Data from Applicaster's SaaS app management platform showed 11% of media companies with SVOD OTT apps integrating advertising capabilities into their tech stack for increased pricing flexibility, as well as additional creative pricing solutions," Prywes said.

"While building and operating VOD streaming services is well understood, delivering large-scale live events at broadcast quality and scale represents our industry's next biggest challenge," Ramberg said.

"Leading into 2022, there's never been a more exciting time in streaming television with continued rapid adoption and enhanced services," Van Engen said. "Future of Video has always been an important marker for current data and insights straight from the industry leaders."

