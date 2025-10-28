Parks Associates: 19% of Internet Households Have Professionally Monitored Systems, While 7% Pay for Non-Professional Services Like Alerts and Video Storage

New consumer research highlights rising interest in security services and growth of smart video adoption

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest Residential Security Dashboard finds in the US, 19% of internet households have professionally monitored systems, while 7% pay for non-professional services like alerts and video storage. The Residential Security Dashboard also reports consumers increasingly value video security devices for their role in enhancing personal safety by deterring incidents and providing peace of mind. The installation process has become more flexible, with both DIY and professional setup options available.

Industry players Vivint, Brinks, and ADT maintain high monthly fees, with Parks Associates' research showing the average monthly fees for home security services are now $54 per month. This has created opportunities for new market players with less expensive and new monitoring options. The market is becoming more competitive as brands like Roku, Arlo, Wyze, and Eufy join traditional security brands and offer advanced features such as video verification and AI-powered analytics. These innovations not only drive continued adoption but also open new revenue opportunities across hardware, services, and data analytics.

33% of US internet households own a smart camera in various form factors.

Among the 35% of US internet households who pay for a security service, one in five (21%) are paying for self-monitoring of video devices.

Roughly 78% of security system owners pay for some form of service— professional monitoring, self-monitoring, or video storage.

"Growth opportunities lie in upselling add-on devices, integrating energy and automation platforms, and offering differentiated value through AI, privacy-preserving features, and seamless user experiences," said Jennifer Kent, VP of Research, Parks Associates.

