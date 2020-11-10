Parks Associates: 20% of US Broadband Households Have an Interactive Security System

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates finds 67% of security system owners, which equates to 20% of all US broadband households, have an interactive system that allows remote connection and control capabilities. The firm will share new consumer research and insights during CONNECTIONS™ Community sessions, Nov 10-12. Nice, a multinational leader in home automation and smart security, is one of the Platinum Sponsors of the event, which features multiple networking sessions focused on the growth of smart home devices and home security solutions.

"Interactive features are now standard on both professionally installed and DIY systems as consumers embrace IoT-based features for all devices in the home," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Our research shows consumers increasingly expect smart features for all devices they buy, with a premium on compatibility, which creates excellent market conditions for integrated ecosystem offerings. We look forward to an in-depth discussion on the security market during CONNECTIONS™."

Parks Associates research finds 30% of US broadband households own a smart home device and 31% own a security system. These households are also much more likely than average US broadband households to have a home improvement project planned during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, so these consumers represent a prime target market for adoption of new and innovative connected solutions. Twenty-three percent of all US broadband households plan to start a home renovation project in the next six months.

"DIY smart home and security products have made average consumers more comfortable with IoT devices in the home. Connectivity and interactivity, which will evolve to include compatibility, are becoming standards when considering new hardware purchases," said Mark Owen Burson, VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice North America. "The convergence of product plus intelligence combined with experiences will not only make homes smarter and safer, but also more fun to live in."

Mark Owen will participate on the panel "DIY: Impact on Smart Home and Security," focused on consumer responses to ever-expanding home security options, new strategies for professional installation, and opportunities for recurring revenue services.

The panel, also featuring executives from Brinks, RING, and SimpliSafe, will address dealer approaches to DIY and the differentiation of DIY and professional services by legacy players. Raya Sevilla, SVP Information Technology, ADT, will present the Visionary Insight "The Many New Faces of Home Security" prior to the interactive panel.

CONNECTIONS Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Olibra, Ossiaco, Plume, Tuya, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions. www.connectionsconference.com

About Nice

Nice is an international leader in Smart Home and Building Automation with the aim of combining functionality and design to simplify people's daily gestures. Synonymous with technology and excellence, Nice solutions are used worldwide and applied in public and private spaces, such as airports and prestigious locations. Headquartered in Oderzo, TV, Italy, Nice distributes its products in over 100 countries worldwide, with 24 branches on five continents, 14 production facilities and 13 research and development centers. www.niceforyou.com

