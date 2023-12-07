Parks Associates: 20% of US Internet Households Own a Television Antenna, and 12% Plan to Buy One

News provided by

Parks Associates

07 Dec, 2023, 08:08 ET

Industry report presents a focused analysis of the impact of ATSC 3.0 on the video market

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, the premier technology research firm, recently released the industry report "ATSC 3.0: Impact and Opportunity for Video Services," which reveals that 20% of US internet households own a television antenna and 12% don't have an antenna but plan to purchase one in the next six months.

Continue Reading
Parks Associates
Parks Associates

"The percentage of antenna owners has remained steady over the last few years, creating a stable audience for broadcasters at a time when they are losing revenues from lost retransmission fees as consumers abandon pay TV for streaming services," said Alan Bullock, Sr. Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. "ATSC 3.0 has the potential to pump new life into broadcast TV."

According to Parks Associates research, TV antenna owners report watching about 6.4 hours of over-the-air (OTA) programming per week, second only to subscription-based video-on-demand streaming (7.6 hours per week). Among nearly 30% of antenna owners, OTA is the preferred method of watching live news, while approximately 20% prefer OTA to watch live sports and TV shows and movies. The ATSC 3.0 standard could improve the experiences for these viewers, and attract new OTA viewers, by enabling higher quality video, enhanced audio, and interactive capabilities.

ATSC 3.0 is built on IP architecture to deliver the next generation of broadcast technology. The standard, labeled as NEXTGEN TV to consumers, allows more revenue-generating advertising opportunities, enables new interactive ads with more precise targeting, and offers new, cost-effective ways to securely distribute data to many recipients.

"ATSC 3.0: Impact and Opportunity for Video Services" details shifting video consumption habits, provides an overview of ATSC 3.0, and profiles leading broadcasters and service providers deploying it today. It also assesses implications for the full video ecosystem, including implications for both traditional and streaming players.

For interview or data requests, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.996.0212
[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates: 42% of US Internet Households Own a Smart Home Device

Parks Associates: 42% of US Internet Households Own a Smart Home Device

Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES in Las Vegas on January 9, featuring its latest consumer research along insight from leading...
Parks Associates: 70% of US Internet Households Say They Cannot Live Without Internet

Parks Associates: 70% of US Internet Households Say They Cannot Live Without Internet

Parks Associates research finds 70% of US internet households say they can't live without internet, driving new demand and expectations from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.