Parks Associates: 22% of US consumers Used a Self-Diagnosis App in Past 12 Months

DALLAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates reveals 15% of US broadband households have used a telecare service in the past 12 months. Also, 22% of US broadband households have used a self-diagnosis app, such as iTriage, WebMD, Symptomate, and Ada, in the past 12 months. The research firm will host the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness on August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California, to examine the business and service opportunities emerging through the rising consumerism in the US healthcare market.

Parks Associates: Types of Telehealth Service Used

"The home has become a focal point for consumer health and wellness," said Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Parks Associates research shows consumers using more health-based IoT solutions and smart home products with health-related use cases. We are excited to hear about the business strategies emerging from these new technologies."

Connected Health Summit will feature the session "Investing in the Future of Connected Health," Thursday, August 29 at 3:00 p.m., where investment veterans and corporate insiders will share their perspectives on the current climate for connected health investments. Speakers for the session:

Edmond Banayan , Chairman, Los Angeles Venture Association (LAVA) Healthcare

"We are betting that now is the right time for future leaders of healthcare to empower a more engaged and informed consumer," said Alyssa Jaffee, VP, 7wire Ventures. "As whole populations become more connected and more knowledgeable about their personal health, they will look for frictionless experiences, which in turn will lead to a stronger, more resilient healthcare system that achieves better outcomes at a lower cost."

Connected Health Summit will explore new strategies and innovations that will expand and improve independent living solutions for consumers and caregivers, including innovative monitoring and smart home solutions, and examine consumer adoption and usage of connected health technologies and key adjacencies between smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems.

Additional research from Parks Associates:

80% of consumers report a desire for help with at least one health need, with weight loss and improving sleep quality as the top two needs.

40% of consumers in broadband households own at least one connected health or wellness device.

1 in 4 respondents with a chronic condition feel on-demand remote consultations would help them better manage their conditions.

Connected Health Summit provides industry players with in-depth analysis on the growth of the connected health device and solutions markets, with insights and implications for consumers, health providers, and payors. The event is focused on the emerging opportunities—and specifically on new consumer engagement strategies—for multiple industries.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 217927@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health. www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

