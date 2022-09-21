Parks Associates: 23% of US Internet Households Agree Movies and Music Should Be Available for Free

Future of Video addresses role of content providers in combating the growing challenge of piracy

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest consumer data on video habits shows that almost one-fourth of US internet households agree that pirating content is acceptable, up from 14% in 2019. The international research firm will host "Digital Piracy and Distribution" virtually on Thursday, September 22, 11:00 AM CT US, as part of the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media.

Parks Associates: Strong Agreement Towards Unlicensed Video Media Usage

Future of Video, sponsored by Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, and Friend MTS, brings together industry leaders for visionary presentations, interactive panel discussions, and analyst insights.

"Almost half of pirates believe stealing content is acceptable because there are no consequences to the behavior," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "The session provides insights on piracy behavior and triggers and strategies to balance piracy prevention with subscriber retention and churn motivators. We are excited to bring the industry together to share insights on this important topic."

The session includes a Parks Associates research presentation, a fireside chat with Marty Roberts, SVP, Product Marketing, Brightcove, and two interactive panel discussions, "Tech to Protect" and "Provider Concerns: Losing Millions or Gaining Eyeballs?"

Panelists:

Tim Cutting , GM, Reelgood

, GM, Serhad Doken, CTO, Adeia

Steve Epstein , Fellow Solution Engineer, Synamedia

, Fellow Solution Engineer, Matthew Fite , CTO, Verimatrix

, CTO, Olga Kornienko , Co-Founder and COO, EZDRM

, Co-Founder and COO, Sebastian Kramer , SVP, Product Management, NAGRA

, SVP, Product Management, Sourik Samaddar , Manager, Consumer Solutions, Akamai Technologies

, Manager, Consumer Solutions, Peter Scott , VP, Emerging Media and Innovation, Warner Media

, VP, Emerging Media and Innovation, Chris White , Operations Director, Friend MTS

, Operations Director, Lau Zuydervelt, Product Director for Cybersecurity and Antipiracy, Irdeto

"We've found that consumers pirate NOT because they want to but because they're often forced to by an increasingly complex and fragmented streaming landscape that was built for companies, not users," said Tim Cutting, GM, Reelgood.

"Some consumers do not even realize that they are viewing pirated content," said Serhad Doken, CTO, Adeia. "There is room for improvement from the industry in several perspectives: education, content security, and product design."

"We're talking to the largest streamers and studios in the world, and they are all expressing a similar feeling – piracy is a today problem to solve," said Matthew Fite, CTO, Verimatrix. "I think that as an industry we have the opportunity and the responsibility right now to work together to find creative solutions to shut down piracy."

"With an increasingly fragmented content landscape as content owners range direct-to-consumer services, piracy is soaring. Ultimately, consumers are looking for content, so we all need to focus on the best, aggregated approaches to allow this to happen," said Sebastian Kramer, SVP Product Management, NAGRA.

"EZDRM is pleased to participate in the Future of Video discussions as we believe strongly in the commercial foundations of the streaming media business," said Olga Kornienko, Co-founder and COO, EZDRM. "Internet distribution does not eliminate the fundamental need to monetize the production and distribution of great content - something we help to enable every day."

"We're extremely pleased to be joining this illustrious panel and to highlight how broadcasters, platform operators, and rights holders can address the threats posed to them by video piracy," said Chris White, Operations Director, Friend MTS.

