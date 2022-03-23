Parks Associates: 23% of US Internet Households Have Used a Telehealth Service for Counseling or Therapy

Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit highlights growing use of telehealth services and insights from leading companies

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds that 23 million households, 23% of US internet households, have used telehealth for therapy or counseling services. This usage comes as overall usage of telehealth services spikes due to the pandemic, with nearly two-thirds of US internet households having used at least one telehealth session in the past 12 months.

Parks Associates will virtually host the Connected Health Summit session "Telehealth and Remote Health Monitoring: Health to Home" on Thursday, March 24, starting at 11:00 AM CT US, to discuss new business strategies and innovations in health services. The ninth annual Connected Health Summit, sponsored by ADT Medical Alert, Alarm.com, EarlySense, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response Monitoring, and Independa, addresses the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare technologies on consumers as they seek more in-home health solutions.

"The expansive use of telehealth, spurred by the pandemic, has opened these services to all medical specialties and new service options," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Heads of household who report suffering with depression, anxiety, or sleep disorders are already more likely to be telehealth users, and with incidences of anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders increasing throughout the pandemic, telehealth services have assumed an important role in delivering mental and behavioral healthcare to more people."

The Connected Health Summit session features two interactive panel sessions, along with an executive fireside chat discussion with Kristi Henderson, CEO MedExpress and Optum Everycare, Optum.

The panels "Telehealth Use and Growth" and "Expanding Virtual Care Models" address the growing use of telehealth services and expanding virtual care models, including consumer perceptions, challenges faced by providers, and the new business models emerging. Speakers:

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation is a virtual executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

