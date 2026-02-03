Parks Associates and Carrier Release New Research at DistribuTECH on HVAC and Grid Flexibility

Parks Associates

Feb 03, 2026, 08:59 ET

Study shows how utilities can expand demand response programs amid data center growth and electrification

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At DistribuTECH, Parks Associates, in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, today released a new white paper, Demand Response for All: Scaling Capacity & Flexibility, examining how utilities can expand demand response (DR) and time-of-use (TOU) programs by leveraging HVAC systems, behind-the-meter storage, and innovative program design.

High Familiarity with Energy Programs Offered among US Internet Households

The research finds that utilities face mounting pressure from electrification, accelerating data center growth, and aging infrastructure, while also identifying a significant opportunity to expand participation in grid flexibility programs beyond today's limited base.

"The findings reinforce what we hear every day from our utility partners. Data centers, industrial growth and electrification are driving unprecedented demand on the grid," said Hakan Yilmaz, President, Carrier Energy & Chief Sustainability Officer, Carrier. "Our battery-enabled HVAC system is designed to help transform the largest household load into a controllable, flexible grid resource when it matters most, delivering value for utilities while maintaining comfort for homeowners."

Despite growing awareness, participation in traditional utility programs remains low. Only 19% of U.S. households are enrolled in TOU rate plans, and just 13% participate in demand response programs. Nearly 90% of U.S. homes have heating and cooling systems, making HVAC a universal and scalable residential asset for load flexibility. HVAC systems account for roughly 40% of residential peak load, offering utilities a powerful way to improve reliability, defer infrastructure investments, and reduce customer costs without relying on sustained behavioral change.

"Energy prosumers—households with solar, batteries, EVs, or smart panels—represent just 17% of U.S. internet households," said Jennifer Kent, SVP and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "High upfront costs, program complexity, comfort concerns, and lack of awareness constrain adoption of existing programs, particularly among renters, multifamily residents, and lower-income households."

HVAC-Centered Demand Response: Expanding Participation at Scale

Parks Associates' research points to HVAC-centered demand response, including battery-enabled HVAC systems and non-thermostat control pathways, as a practical way to unlock flexible capacity at scale. The research also indicates strong consumer interest for new HVAC-based energy services. 

Key data highlights include: 

  • Only 17% of U.S. internet households own solar, batteries, EVs, or smart panels
  • Approximately 104 million U.S. households lack advanced home energy technologies

Awareness and participation barriers

  • 28% of non-participants in energy programs have never heard of a DR program
  • 25% do not believe their utility offers demand response
  • 12% of households previously enrolled in DR are no longer participating

Customer readiness and battery interest

  • 52% of single-family homeowners find advanced HVAC service concepts appealing
  • 74% of households find at least one benefit of home battery solutions appealing
  • 27% of battery owners purchased storage without solar
  • 55% are interested in charging batteries when energy is inexpensive and using power when prices are higher

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is a global research, consulting, and marketing firm with 40 years of experience delivering proprietary consumer data and industry insights for businesses. The firm produces market research reports, forecasts, surveys, and competitive business intelligence on connected consumer, small business, and commercial technologies and related business solutions. www.parksassociates.com

About Carrier 
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com  or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113

SOURCE Parks Associates

