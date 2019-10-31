Parks Associates' 24th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Focuses on Channel Distribution, Privacy and Security, Interoperability, and Integration Across Consumer Tech Ecosystems
17% of US broadband households purchased at least one smart home device in the past 12 months
Oct 31, 2019, 07:43 ET
DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics for the 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, to be held May 19-21, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The international research firm will focus on emerging business models and developments for consumer technology, including the impact of technologies like AI, machine learning, and 5G on consumer products and services; the integration of new products and services from different ecosystems in the home; and the expansion of channels distributing smart home, security, energy management, healthcare, connected CE, and home services.
Early sponsors for CONNECTIONS™ include Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, ServiceLive, Cirrent, MMB Networks, Trusource Labs, Inspire, Aprilaire, and Sprosty Network.
Parks Associates research finds 17% of US broadband households purchased at least one smart home device (not including smart speakers/smart display) in the past 12 months. By comparison, 31% report high intentions to purchase a smart home device in the next 12 months, a level which has stayed consistent over the past six months.
"We have seen smart home growth flatten the past year or so and look forward to hearing from industry leaders on the next stages of consumer engagement strategies," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Consumers who own smart home products continue to buy more, but growth appears to have stalled out, and while intentions are high, purchases are lagging. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders on the next stage of growth for consumer products and services at CONNECTIONS™."
Consumer Engagement Strategies
- Extending Peace of Mind: Security Adjacencies
- The User Experience: Integration and Controls
- DIY: Impact on Smart Home and Security
- Clean Energy Trends: Electric Vehicles, Batteries, and Solar
- Support: Onboarding and Ongoing Services
- Growing Up Smart Home: Engaging Different Generations
- New Channel Strategies to Capture Consumer Engagement
Channel Expansion
- Independent Living: Serving Seniors, Aging Boomers, and Chronically Ill
- Monitoring: Expanding Beyond Security
- Health and Wellness: Wearables and Market Growth
- Point Solutions vs Whole-Home Systems
- Energy Management: Driving the Smart Home
- Smart Home Solutions: Channel Expansion
Partnerships and Business Models
- Business Models: Service-Driven Consumer Market
- Service Providers: Value-added Services
- Personalization and the Connected Home: Partnership Strategies
- The User Experience: Integration, Interoperability, and Controls
Technology and Innovations
- AI and the Smart Home: Proactive and Predictive Intelligence
- 5G, AI, and the Connected Home: Looking Forward
- Home Network and Wi-Fi: Connectivity Driving the Experience
- Converging Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home
- Privacy and Security: Protecting the Consumer
- Connected Car: Extending the Smart Home
- Investing in the Future: Tech Driving Innovation
CONNECTIONS™ includes a mix of market research, analysis, and industry insight designed to capture the complexity and opportunities in these interconnected markets.
Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions at http://www.parksassociates.com/cus-speak. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.
ABOUT CONNECTIONS
CONNECTIONS™ hosts more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, security, smart home, health, and energy industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. The event also features a research workshop with a deep dive into Parks Associates' consumer data and trends in the smart home markets. For information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.
Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
228306@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article