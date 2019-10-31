Parks Associates' 24th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Focuses on Channel Distribution, Privacy and Security, Interoperability, and Integration Across Consumer Tech Ecosystems

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics for the 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, to be held May 19-21, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The international research firm will focus on emerging business models and developments for consumer technology, including the impact of technologies like AI, machine learning, and 5G on consumer products and services; the integration of new products and services from different ecosystems in the home; and the expansion of channels distributing smart home, security, energy management, healthcare, connected CE, and home services.

Early sponsors for CONNECTIONS™ include Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, ServiceLive, Cirrent, MMB Networks, Trusource Labs, Inspire, Aprilaire, and Sprosty Network.

Parks Associates research finds 17% of US broadband households purchased at least one smart home device (not including smart speakers/smart display) in the past 12 months. By comparison, 31% report high intentions to purchase a smart home device in the next 12 months, a level which has stayed consistent over the past six months.

"We have seen smart home growth flatten the past year or so and look forward to hearing from industry leaders on the next stages of consumer engagement strategies," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Consumers who own smart home products continue to buy more, but growth appears to have stalled out, and while intentions are high, purchases are lagging. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders on the next stage of growth for consumer products and services at CONNECTIONS™."

2020 Event Topics:

Consumer Engagement Strategies

Extending Peace of Mind: Security Adjacencies

The User Experience: Integration and Controls

DIY: Impact on Smart Home and Security

Clean Energy Trends: Electric Vehicles, Batteries, and Solar

Support: Onboarding and Ongoing Services

Growing Up Smart Home: Engaging Different Generations

New Channel Strategies to Capture Consumer Engagement

Channel Expansion

Independent Living: Serving Seniors, Aging Boomers, and Chronically Ill

Monitoring: Expanding Beyond Security

Health and Wellness: Wearables and Market Growth

Point Solutions vs Whole-Home Systems

Energy Management: Driving the Smart Home

Smart Home Solutions: Channel Expansion

Partnerships and Business Models

Business Models: Service-Driven Consumer Market

Service Providers: Value-added Services

Personalization and the Connected Home: Partnership Strategies

The User Experience: Integration, Interoperability, and Controls

Technology and Innovations

AI and the Smart Home: Proactive and Predictive Intelligence

5G, AI, and the Connected Home: Looking Forward

Home Network and Wi-Fi: Connectivity Driving the Experience

Converging Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home

Privacy and Security: Protecting the Consumer

Connected Car: Extending the Smart Home

Investing in the Future: Tech Driving Innovation

CONNECTIONS™ includes a mix of market research, analysis, and industry insight designed to capture the complexity and opportunities in these interconnected markets.

Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions at http://www.parksassociates.com/cus-speak. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS

CONNECTIONS™ hosts more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, security, smart home, health, and energy industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. The event also features a research workshop with a deep dive into Parks Associates' consumer data and trends in the smart home markets. For information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.

