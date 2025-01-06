Parks Associates: 32% of US Households Have a Paid Security Service, With 7% Attached to Standalone Security Devices and 25% to a Security System

CONNECTIONS™ Summit addresses how the expanded market of devices and systems is creating new opportunities beyond security

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® in Las Vegas tomorrow, January 7, 2025, including the panel session "Home Security: Trends and Transformations" featuring ADT, Alarm.com, Allegion, eufy Security/Anker Innovations, and Ubiety Technologies. The firm's Smart Home and Security Tracker reveals that 32% of all US households have a paid security service. Most of these services are connected through security systems, but adoption through standalone security devices continues to grow, offering opportunities to expand paid services and to target a different base of customers.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, hosted in the Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4304, addresses the business strategies to deploy connected home solutions, focusing on smart home tech innovations and market opportunities. Event sponsors include Schneider Electric, Alarm.com, Schlage, Shelly Group, Ubiety Technologies, SmartRent, ADT, Calix, Kwikset, Silicon Labs, ADT Multifamily, eufy, and Johnson Controls.

"Home Security: Trends and Transformations," 3:00 PM, moderated by Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates, highlights consumer expectations, market trends, and strategies for developing comprehensive, user-friendly security solutions, featuring the following industry leaders:

Tim Eskew, Director, Residential Electric Products, Software, and Partnerships, Allegion

Abe Kinney, Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com

Leah Page, SVP, Product and Innovation, ADT

Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies

Eric Villines, Global Head of Communications, eufy Security/Anker Innovations

"There is a market expansion around security solutions in general, with devices with specific security use cases being very popular –22% of US households have a networked camera and 20% have a video doorbell," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Both systems and devices are foundations for a variety of attached services, including professional monitoring, video storage fees, interactive controls and alerts."

Smart video devices have expanded the residential security market. Parks Associates research shows that 42% of US internet households have a security solution, including households with systems and households with a video doorbell or smart camera but no system.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates. The executive event brings senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronics, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes.

The 19th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. www.connectionssummit.com

