Parks Associates: 35% of US Consumers Ages 65+ Interested in Telehealth Services from Local Doctor

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will examine the market for IoT health solutions and current trends in the connected health market during "Connected Health: Serving Consumers at Home , " the pre-show workshop for Connected Health Summit on August 27. This workshop features Parks Associates analyst insight and consumer research focused on the demand and adoption for connected health solutions that improve wellness and enhance independent living.

Parks Associates: Reasons for Not Using Telehealth Service

Event sponsors include HP, Independa, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, MDLIVE, ADT Health, b.well, Freeus, Nortek Security & Control, Trusource Labs, GreatCall, Aprilaire, GiftCard Partners, Vital USA, and Reemo Health.

"More than 85% of consumers ages 65-74 report having Wi-Fi access in their home, which is higher than the national average," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "That is a strong foundation on which to build connected health offerings; however, solutions need to be tailored to the individual preferences of each person, which is a key strength in smart home solutions. At this workshop, we will discuss strategies to ensure connected health solutions align with consumers' expectations to ensure best outcomes."

Parks Associates research finds more than one-third of US heads of broadband households ages 65 and older are interested in telehealth services, although the majority of them have never used these services. Of seniors who have never used telehealth services, 44% believe an in-person appointment would provide better diagnosis and treatment, so to be successful, these solutions need to focus on that personal connection to ensure patients are comfortable with these innovations.

"Connected Health: Serving Consumers at Home" will be held on Tuesday, August 27, prior to the opening reception for Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego. The event features analyst insights, industry perspectives on healthcare challenges and opportunities, and discussions on IoT solutions that best engage consumers and caregivers and meet the business goals of healthcare providers and insurers.

The workshop includes the following sessions:

Consumer Interest in Independent Living

Innovations in Consumer Fitness: Equipment, Content, and Services

Virtual Healthcare Assistants and the Connected Home

The Importance of Healthy Air in Your Home

Telehealth: The Consumer Perspective

Lessons Learned: Successful Strategies for Engaging Consumers

Innovation at Transformative Life States: New Parents and Caregivers

Workshop speakers:

Ori Balaban , VP Business Development, EarlySense

, VP Business Development, David Bardan , VP of Provider Solutions, TytoCare

, VP of Provider Solutions, Steve Cashman , Chief Commercial Officer, InTouch Health

, Chief Commercial Officer, Carina Edwards , CEO, Quil Health

, CEO, Melissa Gonzales , EVP, Americas, Medela

, EVP, Americas, Mike Maniscalco , CEO, Better Living Technologies

, CEO, Matthew Montelongo , Global Business Development - Healthcare, Orbita Health

, Global Business Development - Healthcare, Lisa O'Connor , MBA, Senior Manager, Marketing Strategy, Aprilaire

, MBA, Senior Manager, Marketing Strategy, Stuart Patterson , CEO & Co-Founder, LifePod Solutions

, CEO & Co-Founder, Lizette Espinosa Veneziano , President, InfantTech

, President, Davide Vigano , CEO and Co-Founder, Sensoria Health

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living and chronic care management. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

220453@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

