Parks Associates: 37% of Smart Home Shoppers Report Matter Certification Is Important in Purchase Consideration

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from market research and consulting leader Parks Associates shows 37% of US internet households currently shopping for smart home products consider Matter certification to be important or even critical in their purchase decision. This finding, from the firm's most recent Smart Home and Security Tracker research, indicates consumers increasingly value integration and interoperability across various smart devices and platforms. They prioritize the ability to control all their devices through a single interface.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for comprehensive offerings that go beyond hardware," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Subscription-based services such as cloud storage, remote monitoring, and enhanced features are now critical differentiators. Companies are capitalizing on service revenue as a significant and stable income stream while solidifying customer loyalty."

Parks Associates' Smart Home and Security Tracker is an ongoing service, invaluable to all players invested in these sectors, delivering analysis on the latest trends, research, and forecasts in smart home and security, with insights into consumer behavior, market dynamics, and the strategic direction of companies in this space. The latest quarterly release reveals a heightened focus on service integration, as consumers place added value on any smart home device that can enhance their security and privacy, regardless of its traditional use case.

Partnerships create opportunities for unique offerings and diversification of revenue opportunities. For example, the partnership between Samsung Electronics and Warner Bros. Pictures showcased the BARBIE SmartThings DreamHouse, in coordination with the release of the Barbie movie. A virtual tour of the DreamHouse demonstrated the benefits of smart home solutions to a wide audience.

Parks Associates will present the firm's latest smart home and security research at the 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES, January 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, with sessions moderated by the firm's analysts and featuring executives from Google, ADT, Nice, AIG, and more.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

