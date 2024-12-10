Parks Associates: 37% of Smart TV Owners Report Samsung As Their Most Used Brand

Nineteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES addresses growth in the smart home, featuring VIZIO, ADT Multifamily, Alarm.com, Johnson Controls, Nice Group, and more

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 19th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Business of Smart Home on January 7 at CES® 2025 in Las Vegas, featuring its latest consumer research and insights from leading players in the smart home, including VIZIO, ADT Multifamily, Alarm.com, Johnson Controls, Nice Group, and more. Parks Associates reports that among smart TV owners (66% of all US Internet households), over a third (37%) report that Samsung is the brand used most often in the home. Many manufacturers are equipping their TVs with platforms that allow control of other smart home devices, like thermostats, lights, and cameras, so the position of most-used device will be significant as these capabilities expand throughout US households.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit sessions address the business strategies to deploy connected home solutions, focusing on smart home tech innovations and market opportunities. Key topics include the impact of AI, the drive for profitability, growth in multifamily markets, and emerging trends in home security, energy management, and smart home standards.

"We are proud to host CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES and bring together the brightest minds in the connected home industry," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "With the accelerating adoption of smart technologies, the industry is uncovering exciting new revenue streams and delivering greater value to consumers. This event is the ideal way to set the tone for the year ahead."

Sessions

AI in the Smart Home: Applications and Ethics

Profitability in the Connected Home

Smart Home Standards & Platforms: Who's Winning

Demand for Energy Management at Home

Navigating the Multifamily IoT Markets

Home Security: Trends and Transformations

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Schneider Electric, Alarm.com, Schlage, Shelly Group, Ubiety Technologies, SmartRent, Johnson Controls, Kwikset, and Silicon Labs, at CES takes place at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Parks Associates will host an evening networking reception, sponsored by SmartRent, on January 7, starting at 6:30 PM.

Speakers

Jake Alamat , Senior Vice President, Home and Life Business Unit, Silicon Labs, Inc.

, Senior Vice President, Home and Life Business Unit, Silicon Labs, Inc. John Butrim , Vice President, Multifamily, ADT Multifamily

, Vice President, Multifamily, ADT Multifamily Tim Eskew , Director, Residential Electronic Products, Software, and Partnerships, Allegion

, Director, Residential Electronic Products, Software, and Partnerships, Allegion Eric Harnischfeger , Senior Product Manager, Multifamily Electronics, Kwikset / ASSA ABLOY

, Senior Product Manager, Multifamily Electronics, Kwikset / ASSA ABLOY Arsham Hatambeiki , SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc. Travis Hockersmith , Group Vice President, Platform+, VIZIO

, Group Vice President, Platform+, VIZIO Abe Kinney , Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com

, Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com Wolfgang Kirsch , CEO, Shelly Group

, CEO, Agnes Lorenz , VP, Zooz, a Z-Wave Alliance Member Company

, VP, Zooz, Michelle Mindala-Freeman , Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)

, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Greg Mora , Executive Director, Business Development, Johnson Controls

, Executive Director, Business Development, Johnson Controls Poonam Narang , Vice President - Product Management, Schneider Electric

, Vice President - Product Management, Schneider Electric Keith Puckett , Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies

, Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies Braeden Scheer , Vice President, Product Management, SmartRent

, Vice President, Product Management, SmartRent Paulus Schoutsen , President, Open Home Foundation

, President, Open Home Foundation Michael Siemann , PhD, Distinguished Engineer, Resideo

, PhD, Distinguished Engineer, Resideo Eric Villines , Global Head of Communications, eufy Security / Anker Innovations

, Global Head of Communications, eufy Security / Anker Innovations Paul Williams , Global Managing Director for Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group

, Global Managing Director for Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group Stefan Witkamp , CEO, Homey, part of LG Electronics

Registration is open through CES website. To schedule an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES®

CONNECTIONS™ Summit is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates. The executive event brings senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronics, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes.

The 19th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. www.connectionssummit.com

