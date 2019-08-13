Parks Associates: 38% of Consumers Planning to Acquire Data Security Services Prefer Receiving Services Bundled with Broadband at No Additional Charge

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds 75% of heads of US broadband households intend to acquire a security or privacy service in the next 12 months. 360 Deep Dive: Consumer Privacy: My Smart Home, My Castle shows that 38% of these consumers rank receiving these services bundled with their broadband service at no additional charge as most desirable, while the remaining 62% would opt to pay an additional fee for these services, either through a subscription, warranty, or one-time fee.

Parks Associates: Preferred Method of Payment for Desired Security/Privacy Service

"Security and privacy services include parental controls, malware detection, and network activity monitoring. While interest is high, consumers still show a reluctance toward recurring fees – only 27% of data security/privacy intenders would opt for a subscription model," said Lindsay Gafford, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "The challenges to securing the smart home will intensify as consumers acquire more devices, creating ample business opportunities throughout the value chain for security solution providers. Vendors can differentiate by providing security expertise and flexible solutions that keep pace with changing security requirements."

With increased device ownership, consumers show greater levels of interest for all types of data privacy and security solutions, though there is a significant deficit between interest and adoption. Among all US broadband households, 63% are interested in a solution preventing identity theft, but only 19% actually use identity theft solutions.

"Consumers are struggling to understand what services are available to them, which service will actually protect their data, and which services fit into their payment preferences," Gafford said. "The service potential is immense, and broadband service providers are entering this space by partnering with data security solution providers to provide value-added services for consumers."

360 Deep Dive: Consumer Privacy: My Smart Home, My Castle provides consumer data on current attitudes around data privacy, the value of data, privacy controls, and preferences for how companies collect and manage their data.

Additional data from the study:

Nearly 40% of consumers do not take any action to protect themselves from unauthorized access to their connected devices.

Only 15% of consumers strongly believe they receive a lot of benefit in sharing access to their data.

63% of US broadband households use at least one data security service for any purpose.

For more information about Parks Associates research, contact sales@parksassociates.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com.

Media Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972.996.0214

219838@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

