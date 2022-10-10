Parks Associates: 38% of Households Own at Least One Smart Home Device, Up 2% From the Previous Year

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES to address the impact of connected products on the rapidly changing connected home landscape

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the agenda for the 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, taking place in Las Vegas on January 5 at the Venetian Conference Room, in cooperation with CES® 2023. The annual event features Parks Associates' analyst team and industry players, with insights on new business models, tech advancements, and the services stemming from connected devices and services in the home.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Purchases and Purchase Intentions Connections Summit

Parks Associates' latest consumer survey work of 10,000 internet households shows that 38% of households own at least one smart home device, up 2% from a year ago. Consumers continue to buy connected products. Twenty-seven percent of US internet households report buying a smart home device in the past 12 months, and 44% of households report intentions to purchase a smart home device in the next 12 months.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Johnson Controls, Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, Ivani, and Rapid Response Monitoring, brings together leading executives from smart home, connected health, privacy and security, value-added services, and home security industries.

"There is so much to talk about. All channels that develop and deliver smart home products have seen new demand, with rising consumer expectations and new opportunities to deliver an integrated connected experience in the home," said Chris White, research director, Parks Associates, and cohost of the Connected Consumer Podcast. "We are excited to bring industry leaders together to talk about the advancements in the connected home."

The agenda includes the following sessions:

9:00 AM Value-Added Services – Expanding Broadband

10:00 AM Scaling Smart Home: Smart Apartments and Smart Spaces

11:00 AM New Era of Home Energy: EVs, Solar, Storage

1:00 PM Smart Home Security: Automation, Response, and New Value

2:00 PM Smart Home Platforms: Interoperability and Partnerships, sponsored by CSA Alliance

3:00 PM Virtual Care and Independent Living: Keeping Seniors Safe

4:00 PM The Whole Home Experience: Use Cases, Services and Support

5:30 PM Networking Reception

Keally DeWitt , VP Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy

, VP Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy Jennifer Doctor , Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls

, Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls Tray Leslie , Renewables & Resiliency Manager, Georgia Power Company

, Renewables & Resiliency Manager, Georgia Power Company Michelle Mindala-Freeman , Head, Marketing & Member Services, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)

, Head, Marketing & Member Services, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Mehul Patel , CEO, Minim

, CEO, Minim Vickie Rodgers , VP and GM, Cox Communities

, VP and GM, Cox Communities Michael Rovito , President, Dwelo

, President, Dwelo Paul Williams , Chief Product Officer, Nice North America

, Chief Product Officer, Charlotte Yeh , Chief Medical Officer, AARP Services

According to Parks Associates' quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households:

88% have internet

54% own a connected health device

40% own a security solution

15% own a networked camera

56% own a smart TV

83% subscribe to an OTT service

CONNECTIONS™ Summit is accepting speaker submissions. For sponsorship information, contact Ashton Gambrell at [email protected]. To request research or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

