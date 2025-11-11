Parks Associates: 38% of US Internet Households Subscribe to a Sports-Specific Streaming Service

Exclusive new research to debut at Future of Video: Business of Streaming, where industry leaders will explore the next era of sports engagement

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research revealing that 38% of US internet households subscribe to at least one sports-specific streaming service, up from just 4% in 2019. The NFL is the most popular sport, with 82% of sports viewers in US internet households regularly watching NFL content during the season. The firm will share these findings and discuss implications and paths to growth and profitability at Future of Video: Business of Streaming, taking place November 18-20 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California.

Future of Video Parks Associates: Sports-Specific D2C Service Subscriptions Overall

Pure-play streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon, plus hybrid agreements with platforms such as NBC/Peacock, now account for between one-quarter to one-third of the NFL's total broadcast revenue. The data underscores how live sports streaming is reshaping the economics of leagues, teams, and media distributors.

"Sports have become the backbone of live streaming adoption," said Michael Goodman, Senior Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. "The ability to deliver interactive, data-driven, and personalized experiences is changing how audiences connect with their favorite teams and leagues. Our research illustrates the huge potential for new monetization models as engagement deepens across connected screens."

Michael Goodman will debut Parks Associates' sports streaming research at Future of Video in the opening session "Survival of the Fittest – Competing in a Fragmented Landscape" on Wednesday, November 19, at 10:00 am. He will highlight the expanding footprint of sports viewership and the rising influence of digital rights. On average, US internet households watch 4.2 different sports in season, spanning major leagues and collegiate athletics. Following the NFL, 55% of US internet households watch college football, 53% follow the MLB, and 46% watch the NBA, with additional audiences for college basketball (36%) and the NHL (30%).

Other consumer research data highlights:

52% of NFL and college football viewers engage with interactive features while watching.

of NFL and college football viewers engage with interactive features while watching. 83% of cricket fans use interactive elements such as live stats or alternate feeds.

of cricket fans use interactive elements such as live stats or alternate feeds. $76 billion is the total value of the NBA's new 11-year media rights deal beginning in 2025–26.

is the total value of the NBA's new 11-year media rights deal beginning in 2025–26. 26% of NBA TV revenue under the new deal will come from Amazon Prime Video.

At Future of Video, Parks Associates will publish and release its S.O.S. State of Streaming report highlighting key 2025 trends, including rising CTV ad spend, a leveling of FAST usage, a rebound in TVOD, ongoing declines in traditional pay TV, steady SVOD spending, overall stabilization in household video budgets, and growing cost-conscious viewing choices.

