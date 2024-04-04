Parks Associates: 40% of Smart Home Device Owners Who Use a Control Platform/Assistant Most Frequently Use Amazon or Ring

Smart Home Dashboard provides insights into latest smart home trends and news

DALLAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of ISC West and the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference in May, Parks Associates today announced new research showing Amazon Echo/Alexa and Ring have expanded their lead as the most used platforms for smart home controls. The Smart Home Dashboard reports that among households who use a control platform or assistant, 40% use a Ring or Amazon Echo/Alexa platform most frequently, an increase from 33% in 2020.

"Control platforms are a critical influencer on device choice for consumers," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP Marketing, Parks Associates. "The leading platform players that also offer branded hardware seek to create an 'ecosystem effect' that encourages brand loyalty and repeat purchases. Through the rapid growth of Ring and Nest, Amazon and Google have increased their influence on the smart home and security industry."

Parks Associates' Consumer Dashboard services help visualize the firm's research and highlight the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home and IoT landscape. Recent data highlights:

43% of US internet households now own a security solution. and 32% subscribe to a security service.

60% of US households with self-monitoring believe it keeps them just as safe as professional monitoring.

The platform is central to the experience, as a unified hub enables seamless communication and control across diverse devices, simplifying user interaction and enhancing interoperability. It allows for centralized control and customization, enabling users to easily manage their devices and create automated routines for increased convenience and efficiency.

Parks Associates will be tracking the latest security announcements at ISC West, a key event for the security industry. The firm will present its latest research and analyst insights for the smart home and security industry at its 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel in Plano, TX.

Parks Associates' annual executive conference brings together industry leaders to network, learn, and discuss trends in consumer demand, new business models, and strategies for the connected home ecosystems. Keynote speakers include executives from Alarm.com, EPB, GVTC, Imperial Capital, RapidSOS, and Vivint.

CONNECTIONS™ also features Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™, Wednesday, May 8, where local and regional security dealer, integrator, and installation companies can attend CONNECTIONS™ sessions, followed by a VIP Dealer Reception, sponsored by Nice.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Calix; bluesalve partners; Midea; RSPNDR; Trident IoT; Xailient; Cognitive Systems, Affiliated Monitoring; Origin; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

