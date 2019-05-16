Parks Associates: 40% of US Broadband Households Own a Connected Health Device

DALLAS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced today the 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, will feature key sessions examining the crossover opportunities between the smart home and adjacent ecosystems for residential energy and connected health. Parks Associates research finds 40% of US broadband households own a connected health device and 12% own a smart thermostat.

CONNECTIONS™ sessions focusing on these adjacent ecosystems include "Integrating Wellness into the Smart Home" and "Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover." Speakers include:

Christopher Baskin, CEO, American Two-Way

Justin Berghoff, Director, Business Development & Product Management, Residential, Leviton Manufacturing Co.

Joseph Carangelo, Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation, Baker Electric Home Energy

Kent E. Dicks, CEO/Founder, Life365

Mel Fox, Product Owner, Nexia Home, Residential HVAC & Supply, Ingersoll Rand

James McPhail, CEO, Zen Ecosystems

Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS IoT

Chris Otto, SVP, MobileHelp

Sharlene Sternberg, Marketing Manager, Sensoria

"Smart home technology is quickly adapting numerous connected health solutions. Now is the time to plan your go-to-market strategies," said Christopher Baskin, CEO, American Two-Way.

"Technology and business model innovation continues to happen at an astounding rate," said Justin Berghoff, Director, Business Development & Product Management, Residential, Leviton Manufacturing Co. "This innovation, compounded with policy and other valuable incentives, is finally connecting the 'things' in the residential energy management market. Venues like Parks Associates' CONNECTIONS™ provide the opportunity to learn in a few days as much as you can about these new innovations and policies that can positively affect climate change and drive adoption."

"We're very pleased to join the most promising companies and experts in the connected home space to further the conversation on smart home adoption and capabilities," said James McPhail, CEO, Zen Ecosystems. "The smart home environment still has untapped potential to create additional value for homeowners in the form of energy savings and 'green' benefits. The data compiled by these smart home devices can unearth some significant discoveries and help make a positive impact environmentally."

"Our burgeoning global population is straining our housing supply worldwide. We must do everything we're able to avoid a tangential energy crisis, and smart apartment technology is uniquely positioned to do so," said Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS IoT.

"One of the trends we've followed over the past couple years is the prominence of companies partnering in the healthcare industry," said Chris Otto, SVP, MobileHelp. "This is a concept our company has been utilizing successfully from its inception, because we've found those partnerships have allowed us to achieve some of our longer-term objectives while creating higher-quality outcomes for our consumers, on both the retail and healthcare sides of our business."

"Wearable sensors, microelectronics, and AI software solutions have the capability to transform IoT into a more personalized Internet of Me (IoMe) scenario, which can extend the reach of the clinician outside the lab, remotely monitor and improve patient adherence, speed recovery time post-surgery, and create a better overall experience," said Sharlene Sternberg, Marketing Manager, Sensoria.

To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS

CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology trends, new business strategies, strategic partnerships, and monetization opportunities. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

214811@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

