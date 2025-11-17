Parks Associates: 41% of Apartment Renters Expect Their Internet Service Will Be Ready-to-Go at Move-In

New white paper, developed with Xfinity Communities, explores the impact of seamless day-one connectivity on property operations and the resident experience

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the new white paper Achieving Turnkey Connectivity: Elevating the Total Multifamily Experience, in partnership with Xfinity Communities, with research showing that 41% of apartment renters expect their internet service will be ready-to-go from the moment they move into a property.

Importance of Connectivity Options When Searching for a New Home

The white paper, developed in partnership with Xfinity Communities, a division of Comcast Corporation serving multifamily properties, examines how properties can enable turnkey property readiness and a seamless move-in ready experience for residents. It addresses the growing challenges from vendor fragmentation and best practices for simplifying smart tech implementation.

"With today's renters skewing older, more family-oriented, and often working remotely, robust digital infrastructure is a requirement," said Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Consumers are interested in a variety of amenities, some of which, like security cameras around the property, controlled access to the property, and in-unit security systems, demand robust property connectivity."

The white paper also notes that while technology offers many benefits, fragmentation across the proptech ecosystem has created a variety of challenges for many owners and operators, on-site staff, and residents. In Parks Associates' 2024 study of MDU owners and operators, participants reported working with an average of 21.5 smart building partners.

"Today's renters expect more than just four walls – they expect instant, reliable connectivity the moment they walk through the door," said Ilan Eframian, VP, Xfinity Communities. "At Xfinity Communities, we're proud to help property owners meet that expectation with turnkey solutions that elevate the resident experience and simplify operations. Seamless day-one internet isn't just a convenience – it's how we help properties stand out and keep residents happy from the start."

Other data points highlighted in the research:

Resident who already have experienced bulk internet are much more interested in it – with 45% considering internet directly available from their property or community "highly important" and some 65% considering internet available at move-in "highly important."

As of 2025, roughly half of apartment renters are 45+ years of age.

Some 60% live in households with other people. Roughly half own pets.

60% of multifamily owning or operating companies have managed WiFi in at least part of their footprint, with 13% reporting full penetration across their portfolios.

Nearly 50% of apartment residents rated internet available at move-in a top consideration when searching for a new home.

If a resident is dissatisfied with the smart tech, NPS drops to an average of -39.

"To achieve long-term success, owners and operators will need to exceed resident expectations for seamless connectivity while reducing complexity," Hanich said. "They will also need to lay the groundwork for smart building innovation to improve operational efficiency and deliver future-ready asset performance."

