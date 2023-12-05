Parks Associates: 42% of US Internet Households Own a Smart Home Device

05 Dec, 2023, 08:35 ET
Parks Associates' 18th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES features Google, Chamberlain, SmartThings, ADT, and more
DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES in Las Vegas on January 9, featuring its latest consumer research along insight from leading players in the smart home, including Google, ADT, SmartThings, and more. The research firm's latest research finds 72% of recent smart home buyers purchased two or more devices in the past 12 months and now 42% of US internet households have at least one device.
The 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES take place at the Venetian, January 9, 9 am-5:30 pm. The event is sponsored by SmartThings, Ivani, Kaadas, Skybell, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Cox Communities, AIG, Nice, Origin, and Universal Electronics. CONNECTIONS Summit is a one-day executive conference followed by an evening networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities.
"Smart home companies continue to bundle cross-category devices and services to enhance their offering and expand revenue opportunities," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates.
"Half of recent purchasers who bought multiple core smart home devices at once bought these products within a bundle. Core smart home devices include smart security, safety, energy, lighting, and water devices and smart appliances."
CONNECTIONS™ Summit speakers will provide insight into the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), smart energy, and proptech in multifamily environments, analyzing trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models:
- Mark Benson, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S., Samsung SmartThings
- Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google
- John Butrim, VP – Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily
- Naveen Chhangani, Chief Product Officer, ADT
- John Coffey, VP Technology, SmartRent
- Nick English, CEO North America, Kaadas
- Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
- Jennifer Lytle, VP and GM of Commercial Emerging Business, Chamberlain Group
- Spencer Maid, CEO, Origin Wireless AI
- Richard Plummer, Senior Director, Home Services AIG
- Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety
- Vickie Rodgers, VP and GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications
- Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice
- Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder and CTO, Ivani, LLC
"To maximize profitability and diversify revenue streams, smart home companies are bundling products and services, cross-selling related products (e.g., security systems with identity theft protection), or entering partnerships with complementary companies (e.g., real estate and security services)," Parks said. "By expanding their offerings, companies can capture additional revenue and cater to a wider range of customer needs."
For more information or to register, visit the CES site.
About CONNECTIONS Summit
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2024, the executive event focuses on new trends, emerging technology and standards, new business models, and partnerships impacting the connected home. www.connectionssummit.com #CONNSummit24
Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
369643@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article