Parks Associates: 42% of US Internet Households Own a Smart Home Device

News provided by

Parks Associates

05 Dec, 2023, 08:35 ET

Parks Associates' 18th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES features Google, Chamberlain, SmartThings, ADT, and more 

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES in Las Vegas on January 9, featuring its latest consumer research along insight from leading players in the smart home, including Google, ADT, SmartThings, and more. The research firm's latest research finds 72% of recent smart home buyers purchased two or more devices in the past 12 months and now 42% of US internet households have at least one device.

Continue Reading
Parks Associates: 42% of US Internet Households Own a Smart Home Device
Parks Associates: 42% of US Internet Households Own a Smart Home Device

The 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES take place at the Venetian, January 9, 9 am-5:30 pm. The event is sponsored by SmartThings, Ivani, Kaadas, Skybell, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Cox Communities, AIG, Nice, Origin, and Universal Electronics.  CONNECTIONS Summit is a one-day executive conference followed by an evening networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities.

"Smart home companies continue to bundle cross-category devices and services to enhance their offering and expand revenue opportunities," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates.

"Half of recent purchasers who bought multiple core smart home devices at once bought these products within a bundle. Core smart home devices include smart security, safety, energy, lighting, and water devices and smart appliances."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit speakers will provide insight into the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), smart energy, and proptech in multifamily environments, analyzing trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models:

  • Mark Benson, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S., Samsung SmartThings
  • Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google
  • John Butrim, VP – Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily
  • Naveen Chhangani, Chief Product Officer, ADT
  • John Coffey, VP Technology, SmartRent
  • Nick English, CEO North America, Kaadas
  • Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
  • Jennifer Lytle, VP and GM of Commercial Emerging Business, Chamberlain Group
  • Spencer Maid, CEO, Origin Wireless AI
  • Richard Plummer, Senior Director, Home Services AIG
  • Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety
  • Vickie Rodgers, VP and GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications
  • Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice
  • Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder and CTO, Ivani, LLC

"To maximize profitability and diversify revenue streams, smart home companies are bundling products and services, cross-selling related products (e.g., security systems with identity theft protection), or entering partnerships with complementary companies (e.g., real estate and security services)," Parks said. "By expanding their offerings, companies can capture additional revenue and cater to a wider range of customer needs."

For more information or to register, visit the CES site.

About CONNECTIONS Summit
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2024, the executive event focuses on new trends, emerging technology and standards, new business models, and partnerships impacting the connected home. www.connectionssummit.com #CONNSummit24

Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
369643@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates: 70% of US Internet Households Say They Cannot Live Without Internet

Parks Associates: 70% of US Internet Households Say They Cannot Live Without Internet

Parks Associates research finds 70% of US internet households say they can't live without internet, driving new demand and expectations from...
Parks Associates: 37% of Smart Home Shoppers Report Matter Certification Is Important in Purchase Consideration

Parks Associates: 37% of Smart Home Shoppers Report Matter Certification Is Important in Purchase Consideration

New research from market research and consulting leader Parks Associates shows 37% of US internet households currently shopping for smart home...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.