Parks Associates' 18th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES features Google, Chamberlain, SmartThings, ADT, and more

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES in Las Vegas on January 9, featuring its latest consumer research along insight from leading players in the smart home, including Google, ADT, SmartThings, and more. The research firm's latest research finds 72% of recent smart home buyers purchased two or more devices in the past 12 months and now 42% of US internet households have at least one device.

Parks Associates: 42% of US Internet Households Own a Smart Home Device

The 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES take place at the Venetian, January 9, 9 am-5:30 pm. The event is sponsored by SmartThings, Ivani, Kaadas, Skybell, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Cox Communities, AIG, Nice, Origin, and Universal Electronics. CONNECTIONS Summit is a one-day executive conference followed by an evening networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities.

"Smart home companies continue to bundle cross-category devices and services to enhance their offering and expand revenue opportunities," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates.

"Half of recent purchasers who bought multiple core smart home devices at once bought these products within a bundle. Core smart home devices include smart security, safety, energy, lighting, and water devices and smart appliances."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit speakers will provide insight into the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), smart energy, and proptech in multifamily environments, analyzing trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models:

Mark Benson , Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S., Samsung SmartThings

, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S., Samsung SmartThings Tyson Brown , Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google

, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google John Butrim, VP – Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily

Naveen Chhangani , Chief Product Officer, ADT

, Chief Product Officer, ADT John Coffey, VP Technology, SmartRent

Nick English , CEO North America, Kaadas

, CEO North America, Kaadas Arsham Hatambeiki , SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc. Jennifer Lytle, VP and GM of Commercial Emerging Business, Chamberlain Group

Spencer Maid , CEO, Origin Wireless AI

, CEO, Origin Wireless AI Richard Plummer, Senior Director, Home Services AIG

Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety

Vickie Rodgers , VP and GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications

, VP and GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications Paul Williams , Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice

, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder and CTO, Ivani, LLC

"To maximize profitability and diversify revenue streams, smart home companies are bundling products and services, cross-selling related products (e.g., security systems with identity theft protection), or entering partnerships with complementary companies (e.g., real estate and security services)," Parks said. "By expanding their offerings, companies can capture additional revenue and cater to a wider range of customer needs."

About CONNECTIONS Summit

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2024, the executive event focuses on new trends, emerging technology and standards, new business models, and partnerships impacting the connected home. www.connectionssummit.com #CONNSummit24

