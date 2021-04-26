Parks Associates: 43% of MDU Residents Owned a Smart Home Device in 2020, Compared to 30% in 2019

DALLAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows 43% of MDU residents owned a smart home device in 2020, compared to 30% in 2019. Parks Associates will host "MDUs: Leveraging Proptech for Smart Energy Management" on Wednesday, April 28, the next virtual session in the ninth annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer. Event sponsors include Bidgely, Grid4C, Austin Energy, dcbel, FLO, American Water Homeowner Services, and Very.

"Tracking smart device data on heating and cooling can help property managers identify HVAC equipment inefficiencies that waste energy," said Patrice Samuels, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "Property managers in buildings that utilize shared meters can also leverage smart devices like smart thermostats, lights, and outlets to manage energy use in those buildings more effectively."

The MDU market has become increasingly important to device manufacturers as they seek to drive overall market adoption of the smart home products. The virtual session "MDUs: Leveraging Proptech for Smart Energy Management" features a visionary address from Joan Soskin, GM, Smart Home, Latch, a research presentation from Parks Associates, and an Executive Q&A with Sean Miller, President, PointCentral, an Alarm.com company.

"The evolution of smart home technology has reached a tipping point, and we're equipped to provide an entire suite of services that bring efficiency and peace of mind to multifamily owners, operators, and residents," said Joan Soskin, GM, Smart Home, Latch. "At Latch, we believe that energy management can and should be part of that conversation, benefitting both the environment and the bottom line."

"Smart energy proptech provides MDU property managers and owners not only with an in-demand amenity that adds convenience and saves money for both residents and property managers, but also provides the opportunity for property managers to massively transform maintenance of the asset from reactive to proactive through the use of predictive analytics," said Sean Miller, President, PointCentral, an Alarm.com company.

The session concludes with a panel and interactive networking that addresses energy management solutions adopted in the MDU and multifamily environment.

"In MDU communities, ENTOUCH manages thousands of data points to track energy management to ensure HVAC, lighting, and water systems are working effectively. MDU communities can expect a 10-20% reduction in energy consumption with the ENTOUCH energy management solution," said Frank Menocal, CTO, ENTOUCH. "Your priority is the residents you're serving while leaving ENTOUCH to reduce and manage your energy consumption."

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer features consumer research and interactive executive sessions throughout the year. The annual conference examines the expanding market for the smart home in the residential energy ecosystem and the role of energy solutions within the Internet of Things, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.

