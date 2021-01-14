Parks Associates: 43% of US Broadband Households with Children at Home Are Very Worried About Them Falling Behind in School

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds 43% of US broadband households with children at home are very concerned about their children falling behind in school due to COVID-19 restrictions and the move to virtual lessons. Thirty-six percent of those surveyed in September 2020 report using an online educational tool during the pandemic, up from 26% in July 2020.

Parks Associates: Use of Online Educational Tools During COVID-19 Connections Summit

Parks Associates will host the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies virtually on January 14, in cooperation with CES® 2021, featuring executives from AmTrust, Cox, F-Secure, Firedome, ioXt Alliance, Minim, Plume, and PointCentral.

"Nearly one-third of US broadband households have children at home, and our research shows these are the leaders in adopting new connected technologies, a trend sharpened by COVID-19," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Forty-three percent of US broadband households with children purchased an electronics device during the COVID-19 crisis, a rate double that of households without children. These consumers are more likely to have security concerns related to personal data and privacy, so they are the prime target market for new service offerings that can bundle privacy protections with a variety of advanced services."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Alarm.com, AmTrust Financial Services, Plume, and Airties, features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security. Parks Associates analysts and industry executives will explore the impact as work, school, and entertainment use cases increase demand on smart home functionality and capabilities.

The agenda features two fireside chats at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm with these visionary speakers:

Jake Alamat , VP and GM, IoT Home and Consumer Products, Silicon Labs

, VP and GM, IoT Home and Consumer Products, Silicon Labs Jim Hunter , CTO, Delos

The virtual sessions Privacy & Security: Protecting Consumers, 3:45 pm CT on Thursday, January 14, and Building the New Home Services Bundle, 4:45 pm CT, explore solutions to reduce risks to consumers' personal data and bundling opportunities to better serve consumers at home, including connected device management, streaming service bundles, and proactive Wi-Fi monitoring, among others.

Speakers:

Paula Al-Soufi , Director, Solution Offering, F-Secure

, Director, Solution Offering, F-Secure Nicole Hayward , CMO, Minim

, CMO, Minim Adam Hotchkiss , Co-founder & VP Product, Plume

, Co-founder & VP Product, Plume Aleem Lakhani , EVP, Specialty Risk USA , AmTrust North America

, EVP, Specialty Risk , AmTrust North America Brett Lasher , Executive Director, New Growth & Development, Cox

, Executive Director, New Growth & Development, Cox Sean Miller , President, PointCentral

, President, PointCentral Sharon Mirsky , Co-Founder and COO, Firedome

, Co-Founder and COO, Firedome Brad Ree , CTO, ioXt Alliance

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 US broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and virtual conferences throughout 2021.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2021, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and home services, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 14 during CES, which runs January 11-14 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

