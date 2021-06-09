Parks Associates: 46% of US Broadband Households Subscribe to Four or More OTT Video Services

DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will share its latest data and insights today during its fourth annual Future of Video event, featuring two virtual sessions focused on consumer churn and retention strategies for OTT services and data-driven strategies for video service providers. The research firm announced new research from its Q1 2021 survey of 10,000 broadband households showing that 46% of US broadband households subscribe to four or more OTT services and 82% of US broadband households have an OTT subscription, compared to 76% in Q1 2020.

Parks Associates: OTT Service Stacking Future of Video

"New services are employing a variety of growth strategies including external partnerships to expand their reach and market footprint and augmentations to their offerings to grow share and increase retention," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates "We look forward to talking about all the disruptive activities at Future of Video."

Sponsored by Everise, Symphony MediaAI, Deltatre, Brightcove, Future Today, Bitmovin, and Metrological, Future of Video explores the changes created by COVID-19, the long-term impacts, and strategies to fulfill consumer expectations for new video services.

"Retention and Churn in OTT," June 9 at 11:00 AM CT, addresses customer churn, evaluation and uptake of services, and strategies for maintaining and retaining OTT subscribers, featuring Sebastian Braun, Director, Product Management, Verimatrix, and Matt Smith, VP, Business Development, Symphony MediaAI.

"Data and Decision Making in Video Services," June 9 at 2:00 PM CT, addresses service aspects that are essential to success—content delivery, quality of service, reliability, engagement, personalization, consumption, advertising, and subscriber satisfaction/retention. Featured speakers include Gabriel Berger, CEO, ThinkAnalytics, and Mathieu Fivaz, SVP - Chief, Data Science, NAGRA.

Interactive panels, followed by networking discussions, address the dramatic industry shifts, along with the short- and near-term industry outlook. Speakers:

, EVP Product, Mktg, & Solutions, Kaltura Bruno Giner , Customer Success Director, Jump Data-Driven Intelligence

, VP, Marketing, Plex Jon Heim , Sr. Director of Product Management, TiVo

, Sr. Director of Product Management, TiVo Karsin Kron, Sales Director Northern America, NPAW

, VP of Solutions, Bitmovin Paul Pastor , Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder, STRUUM

, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder, STRUUM Amruta Shankar, Director of Data and Analytics, Synamedia

Following these sessions in June 9, Future of Video will feature "Impact of Connected Devices on the Video Experience" on July 28, "Impact of 5G on Consumer Entertainment" on October 6, "Shift to Hybrid Business Models" and "The Age of Video Aggregation" on December 14, and "Capturing the Consumer: Video Engagement Strategies" and "OTT Bundling Partnerships" on December 15.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies. www.futureofvideo.us

