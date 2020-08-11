Parks Associates: 47% of US Broadband Households Have Taken At Least One Step to Protect a Senior Family Member from COVID-19

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates reports 47% of US broadband households have taken at least one step to protect a senior family member against COVID-19, including shopping, video chats, or buying new devices for entertainment and health monitoring. The firm will present new strategies in healthcare delivery and consumer-centric care at its seventh annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation virtual conference, September 1-3. Early sponsors include Alarm.com, Nortek Security & Control, athenahealth, Softeq, and Sprosty Network.

"Companies across many different industries are developing solutions to help seniors live comfortably in their own homes, ranging from home automation and health monitoring to on-demand services for transportation and grocery delivery," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "These solutions will play a vital role in making aging as comfortable and independent as possible for seniors, and they can provide new tools for families to provide critical services and social connection while keeping elderly family members safe from potential COVID-19 exposure."

Connected Health Summit will explore strategies to design and implement connected health solutions that will help traditional health systems deliver consumer-centric care. On Wednesday, September 2, the session "Telehealth and RPM: Moving to the Core of Healthcare Delivery" includes consumer insights from Parks Associates, followed by a presentation from Richard Culberson, Executive Director, Cox Homelife Strategy & Operations, Cox Communications, who will discuss "Better Together: Extending Healthcare to the Home."

The interactive panel discussion "Evolution of Home Services" will address opportunities for health systems, providers, and payers to engage the ecosystem of home service and consumer technology leaders in order to develop solutions that will support and enhance the in-home care experience. Speakers:

Martin Huddart , Head, Smart Residential, ASSA ABLOY

, Head, Smart Residential, Josh Locke , VP Sales, Essence

, VP Sales, Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Anthony Versarge, Executive Director, Product Management, Comcast

"As a premier manufacturer and platform provider to several of the leading personal emergency response service providers, we have seen more business decisions being made that focus around innovation and quality," said Josh Locke, VP Sales, Essence. "What this translates to is a shift to providing the consumer and caregiver with more value. Service providers are looking beyond the simple box and a button."

The agenda for Connected Health Summit includes visionary presentations from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School, Blue Shield of California, Care Planning Institute, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cox Communications, People Power, and UnitedHealthcare. Throughout the event, Parks Associates will feature its latest data from COVID-19: Impact on Telehealth Use and Perspectives, COVID-19: Impact on Seniors, Caregivers, and Independent Living Solutions, and Wearables: Health and Wellness Use Cases.

Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. Connected Health Summit provides insights on consumer behaviors, the changing demands driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, and new business models, IoT technologies, and deployments emerging to target these new needs. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

