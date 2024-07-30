Parks Associates: 47% of US Internet Households Report Familiarity With At Least One AI Technology

The Rise of AI: Consumer Perspectives, new research in partnership with Adeia, addresses consumer views on AI tools

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates released new research today in partnership with Adeia revealing 47% of US internet households report familiarity with at least one AI technology, such as conversational tools like ChatGPT or AI-powered image editors like Lensa. The Rise of AI: Consumer Perspectives notes that 40% of US internet households regularly use an AI tool for a personal, professional, or educational purpose, while 69% are concerned with the data and privacy implications of AI use.

The white paper assesses the rise of AI across media, entertainment, and advertising. It shares survey findings on consumer sentiment about the use of AI in content creation and devices within the home as well as issues surrounding privacy and security. It also serves as a guide for businesses to deploy and utilize AI solutions as part of their services.

"AI tools can be chatbots, image generators, translators, and editors, among others," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "They can serve a variety of functions, customized to each person's individual needs, to improve the experience for media creators, marketers, and end users."

The benefits of AI for efficiency and productivity are promising, and the value will increase as AI systems continue to advance. Consumers will become more familiar with the technology, and businesses will continue to incorporate it into their workflows.

Among consumers who do not currently use AI tools, the most common inhibitors are a lack of perceived value and understanding of the technology along with data privacy and security concerns.

"The ability to evolve in the face of new technologies and challenges is an essential skill for success — adaptability is crucial to remain competitive, especially in such an unpredictable landscape," Lee said. "Companies and individuals who do not start experimenting with AI will be left behind by those that do."

