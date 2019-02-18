Parks Associates: 48% of Consumers with Access to Load Control Participate in This Energy Program

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates finds 38-48% of U.S. broadband households participate in energy programs when their utility offers them, including 48% who have signed on to load control. Forty-two percent have received energy management and monitoring products from their utility when offered. Parks Associates will host the 10th-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer this week, with sessions that explore new revenue opportunities for utilities emerging from crossover with the smart home ecosystem as well as strategies to increase service uptake among existing customers.

Parks Associates: Adoption of Energy Programs

The event will take place February 18-20 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. Conference sponsors include Bidgely, Tendril, Rapid Response Monitoring, Powerley, Trusource Labs, Alarm.com, ecobee, Austin Energy, GiftCard Partners, Intel, STRATIS, FLO, Grid4C, and Inspire.

The session "Home Services Revenue Opportunities," 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, will examine the expansion efforts and future opportunities among of retail energy providers to include new services such as smart home services, insurance, and home warranty services. Speakers discuss the role of energy providers in this new space as they acquire new businesses, partners, and competitors. Brad Russell, Director, Connected Home Research, Parks Associates, will moderate the session, featuring:

Joseph Carangelo , Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation, Baker Electric Home Energy

, Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation, Tony Frangiosa , CEO, InstallerNet

, CEO, Alton Martin , Co-Founder, Trusource Labs

, Co-Founder, Matt Robbins , Head of Hive, North America , Hive

, Head of Hive, , Samudra Sen , Vice President, TXU Energy

"I am excited to attend the Parks Associates Smart Energy Summit and participate in the panel session of emerging Smart Energy Home Services," said Joseph Carangelo, Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation, Baker Electric Home Energy. "I attended the meeting last year and found it to be a powerful combination of Parks Associates' world-class market research, the insights attained from their consultant roles, and the lively exchange between attendees. It was extremely well run, and I learned a tremendous amount while expanding my network in the space."

"The connected home market presents a tremendous opportunity for utility providers," said Alton Martin, Co-Founder, Trusource Labs. "In the majority of markets, they are uniquely positioned, in particular due to high levels of trust by end users towards their energy providers. Delivering on this opportunity requires a dedicated focus on provisioning excellent technical support when the inevitable problems occur."

"The smart energy home services industry has revolutionized the energy marketplace, with companies like Hive providing more customized products and services to help ease consumers' peace of mind," said Matt Robbins, Director, Hive North America. "I look forward to participating in this year's Smart Energy Summit to discuss the implications for the future as we continue to reshape the industry."

"Customers are willing to consider their trusted electricity providers for more than just electricity," said Samudra Sen, VP, TXU Solutions, TXU Energy. "This creates exciting opportunities to serve our customers on multiple fronts, and it challenges us to be innovative with the products we develop and offer."

Information and registration are available at http://www.ses2019.com/.

