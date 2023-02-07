Parks Associates: 48% of US Internet Households Prefer to Get Energy Monitoring Services From an Electricity Provider

Smart Energy Summit features executives from Resideo, Johnson Controls, Copper Labs, Google, and more on the role of data and analytics and their impact on the consumer experience in energy services

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows electricity providers are by far the preferred company to deliver energy monitoring services. Among all US internet households, 48% would prefer to have this type of company provide energy monitoring services, while no other option scored above 8%. Parks Associates will host Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer on February 13-15 at the Omni Austin Downtown Hotel in Austin, TX. The executive conference will feature keynote speakers from Austin Energy, CPS Energy, Electrify America, EnergyHub, GAF Energy, and Generac Grid Services.

Parks Associates: Preferred Energy Monitoring Service Providers Parks Associates Logo

Smart Energy Summit, sponsored by CSA - Connectivity Standards Alliance, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, Austin Energy, Questline Digital, Copper Labs, Resideo, and Google, focuses on the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement in energy management solutions.

"Consumers are thinking about energy management and efficiency these days," said Chris White, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "Nearly two-thirds of households report their electricity costs are too high. Solutions are available, but education is still required as familiarity remains low for potentially helpful energy devices and rate programs."

The sessions "Home Energy Management: Driving Energy Efficiency" and "Home Services Revenue Opportunities" are on February 14th and 15th and feature the following executives:

Aaron Berndt , Head of Energy Industry Partnerships / Americas, Google

, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships / Americas, Google David Chang , Chief Digital Officer, eIQhome

, Chief Digital Officer, eIQhome Jennifer Doctor , Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls

, Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls Dan Forman , CEO, Copper Labs

, CEO, Copper Labs Christopher LaPré, Head of Technology, CSA - Connectivity Standards Alliance

Nadav Liebermann , VP Innovation and Data, SAM Seamless Network

, VP Innovation and Data, SAM Seamless Network David Oberholzer , GM, Energy Management, Resideo

, GM, Energy Management, Resideo Bob Swilik , VP of Product Strategy, Aeroseal

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights throughout the event, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 US internet households.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets. The executive conference features experts from utilities, retailers, software providers, manufacturers, and energy, broadband, and security service providers.

Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 13-15 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown, with virtual sessions on June 15, August 17, and November 9. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy23. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

