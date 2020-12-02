Parks Associates: 49% of US Broadband Households Own a Smart Speaker or Smart Display

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 49% of US broadband households own a smart speaker or smart display, driving voice to the forefront of the connected home consumer experience. Parks Associates is hosting the complimentary webinar "Voice Controls and Smart Home: Optimizing Product Design," sponsored by ULE Alliance, on December 3 at 11 am CT (9 am PT), to evaluate methods for product manufacturers and service providers to evaluate voice control technologies and integrate solutions into their offerings that will deliver high-quality design while ensuring quality of service (QoS).

"Voice control quickly captured consumer interest, driving smart speaker adoption with early use cases focused on quick information requests and music streaming," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "However, the user experience across smart speakers varies greatly, so as voice control moves into more critical use cases, such as emergency detection and response, companies will need to ensure QoS with a well-designed solution to maintain consumer confidence."

In this webinar, speakers will share leading approaches to integrating voice and data communication into smart products and services and the tradeoffs that product manufacturers and service providers make when deciding among these approaches. The webinar features the following speakers:

Webinar Topics:

Consumer data on smart speaker/display adoption

Adoption and usage of multiple speakers per household

Voice as an interface for security systems and products

Benefits of combining voice and data for product design

Key metrics as OEMs and service providers evaluate standards for voice integration

Use cases that need reliable QoS

Two-way voice use cases

Parks Associates Consumer Data:

74% of smart home device owners also own a smart speaker.

18% of US broadband households report that COVID-19 has increased their interest in products and services that enable "touchless" control of smart home devices using voice control.

